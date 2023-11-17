Fanatics has had a large e-commerce presence selling sports gear from across the landscape of collegiate and professional teams for decades. The company's business portfolio has grown in recent years with the addition of well-known brands such as Topps, Lids and Mitchell & Ness. Now Fanatics has changed the game again in 2023. Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holding Inc., launched Fanatics Sportsbook, and it already has begun operations in Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio and Tennessee, with more states to come in the near future. They're set to become a destination site to bet on sports in the United States as the industry continues to explode.

New to sports betting and not sure what kind of a wager to place at Fanatics Sportsbook? Legal sports betting has expanded rapidly across the country, so many fans are placing their first legal sports bets right now.

Fanatics Sportsbook is now offering two USA sportsbook signup bonuses. You can bet $20 and get $200 in FanCash*. Fanatics Sportsbook is available in Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Tennessee, so if you live in one of those states, you can sign up here and pick your bonus.

Here are some ways you can bet on sports:

Money line: Betting the money line is a wager on which side will win a contest without any point handicapping involved. The teams are priced based on their likelihood of winning. A favorite could be listed at -200, which means a $200 bet would return $100. The underdog in that scenario might be +180, which would return $180 on a $100 bet. In some cases, the money line is a three-way bet with a draw being the third option.

Over/under: Betting the over/under is a wager on how many points will be scored in a given contest. If the over/under in a basketball game is 220, then any combined score under that will result in a cash for the Under. The Over would hit with any combined score of 221 or higher, while 220 points exactly would be counted as a push and the money would be returned to the bettor.

Anytime touchdown scorer: A popular type of prop bet, anytime touchdown scorer is simply a wager that a football player will score a touchdown in a given game. The player who carries the ball into the end zone, not the one who throws it, is the player generally counted as the touchdown scorer. Anytime goal scorer or anytime home run hitter are similar popular bets in their respective sports.

