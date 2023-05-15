Illinois achieved records in March, as Illinois sports betting customers placed more than $1.07 billion in bets. The March figure surpassed the previous record-high in January by $2.7 million and marks the fifth time in six months that the state has cleared the $1 billion mark. Handle rose 22.5% from February and 10.4% from last March as customers in the Prairie State continue to embrace Illinois sports betting sites. Illinois now ranks third all-time in $1 billion sports betting months (5), trailing only New York (14) and New Jersey (11).

Illinois sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager. Here are just a few:

Teaser: A bet primarily made in football, where bettors can add 6, 6.5, or 7 points on to either side of the spread or total to give them a better chance at a successful outcome despite the significantly lesser odds.



Round 1 Leader: A golf wager where the bettor chooses the player(s) to lead the tournament after the first day of competition. First round leaders generally pay better than tournament winners but are susceptible to ties which lower the payout if they occur.

To make the cut: A wager with generally unfavorable odds as to whether notable golfers will advance to the weekend for a particular golf tournament. Value can be found on lesser-known players to advance at better than even money odds.

Winner w/o bets: A golf wager where bettors can choose the highest finisher among the field with the exception of 2-4 notable players. This bet provides value in case certain players are heavily favored to win that week's tournament.

