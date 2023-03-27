Michigan sports betting continued its downward trend in February, as its $357.2 million handle was down 15.7% from last year's figure and 27.2% from the previous month. Likely due to increased competition in neighboring Ohio, which launched legal sports betting on January 1st, it's unlikely that Michigan will equal its $4.81 billion handle for all of 2022. Still, nearly $850 million has been bet by customers in the state during the first 59 days of 2023 and a big month is still likely with basketball's major postseason tournament having been played. With so many sports in season right now, it's the perfect time to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook MI deposit offer and Caesars Sportsbook MI promo code. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEFULLC and start playing with Caesars Sportsbook MI.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Michigan*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEFULLC. When you click, you may be able to see their latest promo offer(s), if there is an offer at the time. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here.

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports like football and basketball at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

Pro Baseball Futures: Caesars offers the ability to bet winners or leaders in more than 25 different categories ranging from team success to individual player awards and statistical categories.

Double Double / Triple Double Bets: Enhanced odds are offered for selected pro basketball players to achieve 10 or more of two or three of these categories: points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks. Betting 'No' on these wagers offers little value while 'Yes' can give the customer double-digit odds, especially for triple doubles.

Against the spread: For if you want to wager on the big pro football game this weekend, even though Detroit isn't playing. If Kansas City is the 7.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, that side must win by 8 or more points to cover the spread. Philadelphia can cover as the 7.5-point underdog by winning outright or losing by 7 for fewer points.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code on the Caesars landing page.

*MI only. 21+. New users only. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.