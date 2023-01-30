Where should you go for Michigan sports betting? Look no further than Caesars Sportsbook MI. Michigan mobile sports betting has expanded since it first launched in December 2019, but there are still first-time bettors out there who haven't had the opportunity yet to bet on sports in Michigan. With so many sports in season right now, it's the perfect time to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook MI deposit offer and Caesars Sportsbook MI promo code. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEFULLC and start playing with Caesars Sportsbook MI.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Michigan*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEFULLC. When you click, you may be able to see their latest promo offer(s), if there is an offer at the time. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here.

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports like football and basketball at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

Outright: Perhaps the easiest betting style out there, this is when you pick a player to win an entire sporting event. Outright betting is particularly popular for betting on golf tournaments and title fights, both of which are packing the weekend sports schedule right now.



Player prop: Prop bets focus on outcomes other than the final score of a game, and a player prop centers around outcomes involving single player's performances. Popular player props include whether a hockey player will score a goal or how many rebounds a basketball player will have.



Parlay: This high-risk, high-reward betting style involves placing two or more sides on one wager and having all sides win for the bet to be a winner. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code on the Caesars landing page.

*MI only. 21+. New users only. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.