Are you a sports fan in Michigan looking to play along with your favorite resident sports teams? Look no further than Caesars Sportsbook MI and the latest Caesars Sportsbook MI promo code. Michigan sports betting has been legal since December 2019, and first-time bettors from Detroit to Marquette and everywhere in between are trying out Caesars Sportsbook MI for the first time thanks to the Caesars Sportsbook MI deposit bonus. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEFULLC and start playing with Caesars Sportsbook MI.

If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Michigan*, you can register, deposit, and take advantage of all that Caesars Sportsbook has to offer by using the promo code GAMEFULLC. When you click, you may be able to see their latest promo offer(s), if there is an offer at the time. Offers vary from time to time and Terms and Conditions will apply to the offers. See details here.

Here are some of the ways you can bet on sports like football and basketball at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

New to online sports betting and not sure what betting style is right for you? Here are some of the ways you can bet on the latest sporting events at Caesars Sportsbook Michigan:

Money line: A great starting point for betting on hockey. If Detroit is listed as a -200 favorite against Edmonton, you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on Detroit to win. If Detroit is listed as a +200 underdog against Edmonton, that side would return $200 on a $100 bet if it wins.



Over/Under: A very popular way to wager on basketball. If Caesars Sportsbook sets the over/under for Detroit vs. Houston at 210, you bet whether you think the total of both teams' final scores will land over or under 210.



Futures: Caesars Sportsbook also allows you to place futures bets, which are wager placed on a sporting event well into the future. While baseball season is still a couple of months away, you can place a futures bet now on which teams you think will win their division next season.

Ready to get started? Click here to get the latest promo from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the promo code on the Caesars landing page.

*MI only. 21+. New users only. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Gambling Problem? Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.