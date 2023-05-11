North Carolina may already offer in-person sports betting, but the wait is on right now for North Carolina mobile sports betting to get the green light in the Tar Heel State. It has taken lawmakers multiple tries to hammer out legislation that will make online North Carolina sports betting a reality. Now, residents are just waiting for both branches of North Carolina's government to pass the latest proposition. Once that happens, the countdown can start to when North Carolina mobile sports betting sites will officially launch.

The Tar Heel State already has in-person sports betting locations, so fans may already be familiar with common sports betting terms. If you haven't tried sports betting before and want to be familiar with sports betting terminology, check out this helpful guide from our friends at SportsLine to some see of the most popular ways to wager.

How to bet on sports in North Carolina when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with. Here are just a few.

Money line: Keep up with North Carolina's professional hockey team in the playoffs with this betting style. If Carolina is listed as a -200 favorite against New Jersey, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on Carolina to return $100 on that side to win. If New Jersey is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet if that side wins.

Live betting: Baseball is back and live betting is a great way to play along with your favorite pro baseball team. A sportsbook will update certain odds as a game progresses, so you can bet on a player having a great game to hit a home run -- and many other outcomes -- as the innings unfold.

Outright: This betting style requires you to simply select one side to win an entire sporting event. This is an especially popular betting style for wagering on golf tournaments and title fights, as well as car races.

Where to find the best North Carolina sports betting advice

