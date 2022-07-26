Pennsylvania sports fans can rejoice, because the sports calendar is about to be very full and Pennsylvania sports betting is about to be more popular than ever. Philadelphia's pro baseball team is playing well and Philadelphia's pro basketball team is close to starting its next season. With Pennsylvania's two pro football teams also getting ready for the new season, sports fans in the Keystone States are going to have plenty of options for sports betting in Pennsylvania.

If you are a first-time bettor at Pennsylvania online sportsbooks, learning all the best betting terms can be a little overwhelming. Here is a helpful guide to get you started so you can wager like a pro.

How to bet on sports in Pennsylvania

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Pennsylvania from our friends at SportsLine:

Against the spread: Pennsylvania has two very competitive pro football teams, and the best way to wager on them is to place a spread bet. If Philadelphia a 9.5-point favorite in a game against Pittsburgh, that side must win by 10 points or more to cover the spread.

Over-Under: Philadelphia's basketball team is looking to have another playoff-bound season, and the best way to get in on the action is to place an over-under bet. Sportsbooks will set a total for both teams final scores, and you wager on whether you think the final total will be over or under that number.

Prop bet: Prop bets are great for baseball, because you wager on all sorts of outcomes within the game other than the final score. A player prop can be on whether Philadelphia's best slugger hits a home run, or whether Philadelphia's starting pitcher makes it through seven innings.

Where to find the best Pennsylvania sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Pennsylvania or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine.com, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long Fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing and auto racing. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and Fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer.