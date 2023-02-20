It's a transitional season for sports betting in Pennsylvania, but there's plenty to focus on at Caesars Sportsbook PA. Pennsylvania mobile sports betting was rolling during football season and will continue with sports like basketball, hockey, golf, auto racing and soccer taking a bigger spotlight, with baseball coming before too long as well. Basketball, in particular, will be popular in late February and March. The Keystone State will be locked in on college basketball's postseason and getting plenty of bets in on Philadelphia's pro basketball team, which will be in the thick of the race. Right now, Caesars Sportsbook is offering up to a $1,250 first bet on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits when you use the code GAMEFULLC. If your initial bet up to $1,250 doesn't win, you get it back in a single bet credit you can use within 14 days. The new Caesars Sportsbook signup offer and exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code are already huge hits, but they won't last forever. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now.

If you are a first-time bettor at Pennsylvania online sportsbooks, learning all the sports betting terms can be a little overwhelming. Here is a helpful guide to get you started so you can wager like a pro.

How to bet on sports in Pennsylvania

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Pennsylvania from our friends at SportsLine:

Money line: For bettors who just want to predict winners and losers, money-line wagering is the way to go. This takes the point spread element out of wagers and simply places a price on who will win. In a pro basketball game, for example, the favorite will usually be priced something like -200 (risk $200 to win $100), while the underdog could be +155 in that scenario (risk $100 to win $155). For a larger field event like golf, the favorite is often priced something around +1200, with longshots going off as high as +10000 or more.



Team total: A traditional over/under bet is placed on the combined score of two teams playing each other. But team totals are another way to bet. This is an over/under play on just one side. Philadelphia could have a team total of 107.5 and the Under would hit if this side fails to score 108 points, while the Over cashes if the team has 108 or more points



First basket: A popular bet in pro basketball, first basket is a wager on which player will score first in a game. A free throw usually counts for this bet. Star players might be priced something around +300 or +400, while players who score less frequently could be priced at +1000 or higher.

