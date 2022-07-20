Fans may finally have a chance to legalize Texas sports betting in the near future. With midterm elections heating up, Texas has an opportunity to elect a new governor who may have a different position on it than the current administration. While it is not directly being voted on in this election, Texas mobile sports betting is closer than ever before to becoming legal, with most analysts projecting a significant push forward in 2023. Being the second largest state, legalization of sports betting in Texas would drastically impact the industry and create an opportunity that can only be larger in California. Several states in the South have legalized mobile and online sports betting, including Tennessee, Louisiana, and Virginia. Could mobile sports betting in Texas be next?

If Texas online sports betting gets legalized, Texas sportsbook sign-up offers and Texas sportsbook promotion codes are bound to be very popular with new bettors in Texas. Before Texas online sportsbooks get the go-ahead, new bettors should be familiar with common online sportsbook terminology. Here is a guide to sports betting terms from our friends at SportsLine that will help you get ready in case Texas online sportsbooks become a reality.

How to bet on sports in Texas when legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Pick'em: The most popular bet you can make is simply picking a team or individual to win a game or event. However, most of the time, there are different odds for the two teams or competitors, making one the favorite and one the underdog. A game called a pick'em says that the two teams are even and have the same probability of winning. The odds will be the same, so as a bettor, you just need to pick which team will win and place your bet.

Prop Bet: This type of wager is growing in popularity because some bettors believe they are more exciting and can create a better edge. A prop is a wager a sportsbook offers that is not directly related to a game, like a money line or a total. Alternatively, it revolves around stats or how well certain players will do, like individual points scored or goals scored, or even the number of shots they will take in the match or game. Sometimes if the game itself does not interest you, a prop bet can make it more exciting.

Futures: A futures bet is placing a bet on the outcome of a season. For example, betting on a team to win their division or even the league's championship would qualify. Often, these interest bettors because of the high odds, and it gives them something to root for all season long. In addition, many place football futures bets on their favorite teams to create excitement as the season progresses. Always check multiple sportsbooks when placing a future bet because there is often a significant discrepancy in odds with future bets in each sportsbook.

Where to find the best Texas sports betting advice

