Caesars Sportsbook has made a home in Wyoming, and now is the perfect time to join in the fun at Caesars Sportsbook Wyoming if you haven't already. The latest Caesars Sportsbook WY promo code is perfect for anyone who wants to bet on sports in Wyoming, whether you are into soccer, football or something in between. For a limited time, Caesars Sportsbook WY is offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits with the code GAMEFULLC. Better yet, if your first bet doesn't win, Caesars Sportsbook will give it back to you in a free bet. With so many sports getting underway this time of year, you have multiple reasons to use the new Caesars Sportsbook deposit bonus. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now to starting winning big with Caesars Sportsbook WY.

Caesars Sportsbook WY is now offering up to a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Wyoming*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a bet up to $1,250 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 12/31/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. Sign up now.

Wyoming sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Outright: Perhaps the simplest wager you can place, an outright bet requires you pick one side to win an entire sporting event. This is a particularly popular style for betting on golf tournaments and title fights, both of which are packing the weekend schedule right now.



Money line: Soccer's big tournament is here,and this is how you can play along. If USA is listed as a -200 favorite against Iran, that means that you'd need to bet $200 on the United States to return $100 on that side to win. If USA is the +200 underdog, you could win $200 on a $100 bet.



Against the spread: The No. 1 way to wager on football. If Denver is the 7.5-point underdog against Carolina, that side must win outright or lose by 7 or fewer points to cover the spread. Carolina can cover by scoring 8 or more points as the 7.5-point favorite.

Ready to get started? Click here to get a first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

WY only. Must be 21 or older to gamble. New users with eligible promo code only. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,250. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. If you, a family member, or a friend has a problem with gambling, call the Problem Gambling Helpline today at 1-800-522-4700.