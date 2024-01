In case you haven't heard, the name Fanatics isn't just associated with sports apparel anymore. Fanatics Betting and Gaming launched Fanatics Sportsbook in five states in August 2023 and its immediate success helped it to expand into more states before the end of the year. Fanatics Sportsbook is now live in Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Colorado, Connecticut, Virginia and West Virginia, with plans to launch in even more states in 2024. If you live in one of these states and haven't checked out Fanatics Sportsbook yet, now is a great time to place your first bet and join in on the fun. Get started now with a special sign-up bonus. In fact, if you bet $20, you'll get $200 in FanCash.*

Some sports bettors prefer late fall to any other time on the calendar. This is the only time of year where all major sports run simultaneously on some days. And while pro baseball has now wrapped up, any void left by that has been filled by college basketball, which often has more than 100 games on the board in a given day. The vast assortment of sports gives bettors the chance to utilize all different types of bets as well. For example, spread bets are most common in sports such as football and basketball. Baseball, hockey and soccer, meanwhile, are often bet using the money line. Futures bets on outright winners or top-10 finishes are popular plays in auto racing and golf.

Fanatics Inc. is reshaping the sports landscape as it continues to expand beyond being the nation's top licensed sports apparel company. Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holding Inc., launched Fanatics Sportsbook in 2023 and quickly announced itself as a major player in the sportsbook industry. Here are key things to know about Fanatics Sportsbook:

How do I choose an online sportsbook?

Depending on your state, there could be many options for which sportsbook to use. There are several factors to consider which sportsbook to select:

PROMOTIONS: sportsbooks often offer generous promotions and bonuses, especially for new customers. You should review the best sports betting promo codes and offers before choosing your sportsbook.

sportsbooks often offer generous promotions and bonuses, especially for new customers. You should review the best sports betting promo codes and offers before choosing your sportsbook. REWARDS: some sportsbooks offer cash back or other rewards based on your betting activity. For example, Fanatics Sportsbook offers up to 5% FanCash on every bet, which you can use to for more bets or to buy team gear from Fanatics.com.



some sportsbooks offer cash back or other rewards based on your betting activity. For example, Fanatics Sportsbook offers up to 5% FanCash on every bet, which you can use to for more bets or to buy team gear from Fanatics.com. ODDS: every sportsbook sets its own line on each market, so it is important to find the best odds in order to maximize your return when you win. Many bettors use multiple sportsbooks to "shop" for lines and there are sites that allow you to compare odds from multiple sportsbooks.

every sportsbook sets its own line on each market, so it is important to find the best odds in order to maximize your return when you win. Many bettors use multiple sportsbooks to "shop" for lines and there are sites that allow you to compare odds from multiple sportsbooks. MARKETS: each sportsbook will allow you to bet on different games and events ("markets") in different ways. In addition to common bets like spread, total and moneyline, you'll want an app with same game parlays, props, futures and other fun bet types.

All USA Sports Betting States



Sports betting in the USA was largely prohibited under the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, but in 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down PASPA, allowing individual states to legalize and regulate sports betting as they saw fit. As you might know, the ruling led to a boon in the availability and popularity of U.S. sports betting. Here's a list of states offering online and/or in-person sports betting:

State Online In-Person North Carolina Coming Soon Y Arizona Y Y Arkansas Y Y Colorado Y Y Connecticut Y Y Illinois Y Y Indiana Y Y Iowa Y Y Kansas Y Y Kentucky Y Y Louisiana Y Y Maryland Y Y Massachusetts Y Y Michigan Y Y Nevada Y Y New Hampshire Y Y New Jersey Y Y New York Y Y Ohio Y Y Oregon Y Y Pennsylvania Y Y Rhode Island Y Y Tennessee Y N Virginia Y Y Washington D.C. Y Y West Virginia Y Y Wyoming Y N

Additionally, in-person sports betting is available in Delaware, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin.

Top states with legal USA sports betting

New York sports betting



It's probably not a big surprise that the Empire State is one of the most successful when it comes to legalized sports betting. New York launched retail sports betting locations in July 2019 and online betting in January 2022. Even though betting on in-state collegiate teams and events is prohibited, New York sees the third-most betting handle in the country as of November 2023 behind only Nevada and New Jersey. It doesn't hurt that New York is home to multiple NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL teams.

While the Bluegrass State is viewed as a pioneer in the sports betting landscape, it didn't legalize retail or online sportsbooks until September 2023. The home of the Kentucky Derby clung to its roots, as betting at the racetrack remained the only form of wagering in the state, but the state Senate eventually voted to expand betting. Off-track betting and online books exist, although they have to have an agreement with a racetrack to be legal.

The Buckeye State's legal sports betting market launched on Jan. 1, 2023, with 16 mobile sportsbooks. The Ohio Casino Control Commission reported an August sports betting handle of $378.8 million after surpassing $4 billion in total handle. It had another strong month in October, with its $748 million handle marking its second-largest total this year behind January. Ohio has a strong mix of college and professional sports across multiple leagues, keeping sports betting at the forefront throughout the year.

Massachusetts sports betting

A bill to legalize sports betting in Massachusetts was approved in the final hours of the 2022 legislative session and signed into law on August 10, 2022. Sports betting in the Bay State didn't immediately launch, however, with retail betting locations opening on January 31 and Massachusetts online sports betting going live on March 10. One big distinction between Massachusetts sports betting and wagering in other states is the list of restrictions on collegiate sports betting. Prop betting on in-state college sports is prohibited, while betting on in-state collegiate teams isn't allowed unless that team is participating in a tournament involving four or more teams.

Arizona sports betting

The Grand Canyon State faced a lot of opposition on its way to legalizing sports betting since many local tribes were against it. Arizona eventually launched legal sports betting in Sept. 2021, and has 10 casino operators that are tribe-affiliated. There is also legal sports betting at 10 professional sports venues and at racetracks. Wagering on college sports in Arizona is prohibited.

Illinois sports betting

The Prairie State sees the fourth-most betting handle in the country, thanks in part to its thriving professional sports scene. Bettors should be careful when placing wagers at one of the seven legal sportsbooks in Illinois due to some in-state restrictions that set Illinois sports betting apart from other states. Betting on collegiate teams can only be done at in-person locations and can't be placed online, and bettors can only wager on the score of a collegiate game since placing player prop bets on college athletes is prohibited.

Indiana sports betting

There are 13 online sportsbooks as well as in-person sports betting locations that call the Hoosier State home. Indiana sports betting isn't a free-for-all, however, since collegiate sports betting is prohibited despite the state's thriving college sports scene. The state has also seen a downturn in betting handle over the last year since neighboring states Ohio and Kentucky have legalized sports betting and don't have restrictions.

Michigan sports betting

The Great Lake State took a gamble when it launched legal sports betting at retail locations on March 11, 2020. But the risk paid off as Michigan became the fifth state in the country to legalize online sports betting in January 2021. Michigan is home to over 20 tribal casinos in addition to offering online betting with few restrictions on which sports you can wager on.

The Tar Heels State has had legalized sports betting at tribal casinos since July 2019, but only recently launched online sportsbooks in June 2023. Now North Carolina has 12 legal sports betting apps, which allow fans to wager on everything including collegiate sports, which is a huge draw due successful NCAA Division I programs at 18 schools.

West Virginia sports betting

Sports betting has been legal since August 2019 and sportsbooks have continued to move into the market since then. Fanatics Sportsbook officially launched in November, giving bettors another outlet to use. There are multiple retail sportsbooks in the state, along with mobile apps. Betting on college sports is legal, which is important given the layout of sports in West Virginia. There are not any major professional teams, but fans of professional teams in bordering states are able to wager on their games.

States where USA sports betting could be coming soon

The Golden State has held a firm stance against legalizing sports betting, and there is opposition from state tribes who run the few casinos in the state. There were two sports betting propositions on the November 2022 ballot and the advertising for and against those propositions was expensive. Californians ultimately voted against legalizing in-person and online sports betting, and no new efforts to try again came out of California's 2023 legislative session.

Sports betting in Florida was allowed for three weeks in 2021 before a judge ruled that an agreement between the Seminole Tribe and the state of Florida was illegal. In June 2023, a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the decision that had blocked regulated sports betting in the state. After a series of hearings, the tribe was allowed to continue and announced a limited "test" of Hard Rock Bet in early-November to Florida customers. Since then, an urgent request has been filed to shut down mobile sports betting in the state. How long customers will be allowed to bet legally in the state is uncertain.

The earliest sports betting could be introduced in Texas is 2025. While a bill made it through the state's House of Representatives in 2023, it was not considered by the Senate. Considering the Lone Star State Legislature only convenes in odd-numbered years, there is no hope for any movement on the issue before then. While the state has many pro and college sports teams with fervent fanbases, they will not be able to legally wager on sports in the state for some time.

Click here for a full list of state-by-state sportsbook updates.

How to bet on sports responsibly

There are plenty of advantages of betting at a legal, regulated sportsbook over an unregulated book. First, each site must meet restrictions set forth by the government. Players have a recourse if any bets go awry and must present identification and prove they're eligible to bet.

Legal sites also share information with government entities and each other, meaning any foul play will likely be brought to the surface quickly. A wide variety of bet types will be available, including spreads, moneylines, over-unders, props, parlays, teasers, and futures.

Sports betting bonuses that you know will be fulfilled are also available at legal books. Taking advantage of these promotions can boost your potential winnings and give you a larger bankroll at the beginning.

Betting on sports can be exhilarating and profitable, it's important to follow several guidelines:

1. Make a budget: Only bet what you can afford and stick to your budget. Never bet outside your means.

2. Set limits: Decide how much time and money you can spend betting on sports and stick to them. If betting becomes overwhelming or interferes with life, take a break.

3. Don't chase losses: Stick to your limits and budgets. Losing will happen, but don't increase your bets in response.

4. Bet for fun: Only a small percentage of bettors are professionals. Make sure you have fun betting and don't expect to win every time.

5. Get help if you need it: Problem gambling helplines exist in every legal state, and sports betting sites can cap any individual's time or money spent. Don't be afraid to reach out for help if needed.

Top sports betting terms

If you're going to bet on sports, you need to know the most popular sports betting terms. That way, you'll be knowledgeable about what bets you make. Here's a quick list of the top sports betting terms, with more available here.

Against the Spread: Popular in sports like football and basketball, a point spread means the teams are handicapped with one side giving and one side getting points. For example, if a spread is listed as New York -3.5, that side would need to win by at least four points for the bet to cash. New York +3.5 means that a loss of three points or less, or any win, would cash.

Money Line: More common in sports such as baseball and hockey, the money line is a way to pick whether a team will win or lose at different prices. Los Angeles -200 means that a $200 wager would return $100. Los Angeles +200 returns $200 on a $100 bet.

Over/Under: Basketball season is underway, and this is one of the most fun ways to wager on this popular sport. Sportsbooks will set a projected total of both team's final scores, and you would wager whether you think the total will fall Over or Under that total. For example, if a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Milwaukee and Miami at 210, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 210.

Prop Bet: Some states allow prop betting, which involves wagers on outcomes other than the final score of a game. Prop bets can focus on more specific outcomes, like how one team or even an individual player performs. Popular prop bets this basketball season include how many three point shots a player will make or how many steals one team averages in a game.

Futures Bet: You aren't limited to wagering on games happening right now. Futures bets let you wager on sports outcomes that will take place months from now. Basketball season is just getting started, but you can place a futures bet now on which team you think will win their conference months from now.

Parlay: Parlays are becoming increasingly popular because they offer sports bettors a chance to win big with a minimal investment. Parlays involve the selection of two or more propositions on a single wager, and all of the teams must win for the bet to become a winner.

Teaser: Teasers are a popular variation of standard point-spread betting, as they allow the bettor to increase the point value for their selected team. For instance, if New York is a 6.5-point favorite over Los Angeles, a normal bet would need New York to win by seven or more points to be a winner. With a six-point teaser, if New York won by just one point, the bet would still be a winner.

See more sports betting terms here, and get a full sports betting glossary here.

