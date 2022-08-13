Stamford Bridge has been a house of horrors for Tottenham over the years but with Antonio Conte looking to build a title contender, a win over Chelsea could be just the kind of statement that he needs to announce Spurs as favorites to make top four. Both teams opened their season with wins although Spurs' 4-1 victory over Southampton was a little flashier than Chelsea grinding out a 1-0 victory over Everton. But at this range of the table, the most important thing is getting three points. While must win games don't really exist unless it's a knockout competition or the final few weeks of the season, this is certainly a match that has a lot of weight to it.

With Arsenal improving and Manchester United looking to turn over a new leaf under Erik ten Hag, the race for a top four spot could get tight making points crucial for both sides in this meeting. Spurs will feel better heading into the match as Chelsea have struggled to score without a proper number nine but that won't matter if they can't get past new defensive recruit Kalidou Koulibaly. He was everywhere aganst Everton, rarely out of position while showing what his experience brings next to Thiago Silva.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday. Aug. 14 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday. Aug. 14 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Stamford Bridge -- London

: Stamford Bridge -- London TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chelsea +126; Draw +230; Spurs +225 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: In a big blow to Chelsea's midfield, Mateo Kovacic will be out due to having a setback in his recovery from a knee injury. It's a large blow as Kovacic has become important to making the Chelsea midfield tick but the hope is that some of that can be filled by Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher. Marcos Alonso will also be unavailable as Barcelona triggering their fourth economic lever will pave the way for him to depart Chelsea. Tuchel's biggest decision will be does he start Raheem Sterling as a center forward again or move Kai Havertz or Armando Broja into the position. While Sterling created chaos in the middle against Everton, he's at home using his speed to create chances out wide.

Spurs: Matt Doherty and Ivan Perisic may not start as they work up to full match fitness but with the performances of Ryan Sessegnon and Emerson Royal, Antonio Conte also won't just hand them spots in the starting XI. Clement Lenglet has picked up a muscular injury that will make him unavailable for the match but with Ben Davies ready to go, it won't be a large blow. Oliver Skipp should be back in training in a few weeks before hopefully being able to contribute again. With minimal injury concerns on either side, it will be sure to be a fascinating match.

Prediction

Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane will get the job done as Spurs overcome their woes at Chelsea. Pick: Chelsea 1, Spurs 2