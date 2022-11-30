Croatia and Belgium meet on Thursday in Group F of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with two of the three best-ranked sides from the 2018 edition going head-to-head in what could be an eliminator for the Red Devils. The 2018 runners-up Croatia have won one and drawn one and could advance with a draw or even a loss while Belgium, the third-placed nation in 2018, need to win to stand any realistic hope of advancing after they lost to Morocco.

Get Your Daily World Cup Fix

Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Dec. 1 | Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 1 | 10:00 a.m. ET Location: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

Ahmed bin Ali Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar TV: FOX and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FOX and Telemundo | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Croatia +165; Draw +220; Belgium +170 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Croatia: Zlatko Dalic could persevere Marko Livaja up top after his performance vs. Canada as Andrej Kramaric and Ivan Perisic combined well with the Hajduk Split man to put the Canucks to the sword. Luka Modric needs to avoid any bookings here as another would mean suspension, but Dalic cannot afford to be without the evergreen skipper next to Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic. Dejan Lovren and Josko Gvardiol should continue together at the heart of the defense while Josip Juranovic and Borna Sosa should start over Josip Stanisic and Borna Barisic.

Craving more World Cup coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more during the big games in Qatar.

Belgium: Roberto Martinez must replace the suspended Amadou Onana so expect to see Youri Tielemans from the off alongside Axel Witsel. Romelu Lukaku could start after coming off the bench against Morocco although Michy Batshuayi should keep his place. Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard have struggled, but should still start here while Timothy Castagne might stay in defense. Thibaut Courtois will make his 100th international appearance provided that he starts between the sticks.

Prediction

This one feels like the Belgians' inevitable exit will be confirmed. Nothing has gone right for Martinez's men since their arrival and it does not look like it will pick up here. Pick: Croatia 2, Belgium 1.