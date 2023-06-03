Manchester City are FA Cup champions after beating Manchester United 2-1 in the final and lifted their second trophy of the season Saturday after winning the 2022-23 Premier League. Pep Guardiola's side will also have the chance to win their third trophy of the season next week as they will face Inter in the Champions League final at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium of Istanbul. If they win that final as well, City will win all three major competitions they played this year, taking home the treble, something Manchester United have only done back in 1999.

It took only 12 seconds for Ilkay Gundogan to score the opening goal of the final, marking the fastest goal ever in the game's history. The midfielder scored right after the kickoff on the first chance for Pep Guardiola's men as Kevin De Bruyne recovered a ball between the lines and Gundogan volleyed home with incredible power and precision.

The game seemed to go in one direction, but City failed to scored a second before Manchester United reacted thanks to the handball of Jack Grealish that gave Bruno Fernandes the chance to equalize with a penalty that was perfectly taken. The teams went into the dressing room 1-1.

Manchester City started the second dominating Erik ten Hag's side and found the second goal from Gundogan after six minutes with a left-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. The Red Devils tried to react in the final minutes of the game with two big chances, Marcus Rashford sending an effort wide and with Alejandro Garnacho also missing.

Guardiola is now only one game away from winning the treble with the English club. Last step -- the Champions League final against Inter on June 10.

One step closer

Manchester City are now getting closer to what might become an unforgettable season, as the Citizens next week will have the chance to win the Champions League for the first time in their history. Pep Guardiola's side deserved to win the FA Cup final against United, even if the feeling is that they haven't played at their best. Gundogan, once again, was sensational but players like Haaland and Grealish didn't play their best game. The Norwegian striker had some good runs but didn't have much space between the defensive and midfield lines to create chances. Inter should look at Saturday's game and take notes on how to stop Haaland next Saturday.

Why United fans should be optimistic

Even if Manchester United lost the final against city rivals, the fans of the Red Devils should be quite optimistic after the game. During his first season in charge of the club, Erik ten Hag won the Carabao Cup, lost the final of the FA Cup and finished third in the Premier League. It was the first season of a new cycle, but United showed on the pitch to know how to beat Manchester City during the season. With some good summer signings, Manchester United can hope to challenge City next year to win the title, but that will also depend on the future of the club, considering that it's still not clear what will happen with the transition to potentially a new ownership.