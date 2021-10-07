Concacaf's two leading teams heading into the second round of World Cup qualifiers face off at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday night as Mexico welcome a Canada side chasing their first spot in the main event since 1986. Gerardo Martino's team lead the way on seven points from three games but with the Canadians, USA and Panama hot on their heels they will be looking to build a sizeable lead over their rivals in what ought to be a favorable run of games this month.

Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Oct. 7 | Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Mexico -143; Draw +250; Canada +400 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Mexico: This could be a productive few days for El Tri, who have been able to welcome Hirving Lozano and Raul Jimenez back into the squad after they missed the first round of qualifiers. The latter's availability is particularly welcome for a team that scored four goals in their first three qualifiers; as is the case with Wolves Jimenez offers an ideal foil for the wingers and inside forwards to play off as well as consistency in front of goal that he is starting to recover after his skull injury in 2020.

Canada: Chasing a first competitive win on Mexican soil, Canada will be looking to make a statement on their growth as a regional footballing power. John Herdman has some of his key figures available to him, particularly Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich and Lille's Jonathan David, but Cyle Larin and Atiba Hutchinson are expected to miss out. UK-based duo Junior Hoilett and David Wotherspoon are also unavailable due to quarantining restrictions.

Prediction

Canada posed problems for Mexico in the Nations League and could well do so again at the Azteca but with home advantage on their side it should be the hosts who claim the three points. Pick: Mexico 2 Canada 0