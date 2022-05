The first round round matchups are set as the men's and women's singles draws for the French Open were announced on Thursday. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are all on the same side of the bracket. If things work out as expected, the top seed and defending champion Djokovic could face Nadal in the quarterfinal round. This would be a good opportunity for Nadal -- a 13-time French Open champion -- to make Djokovic pay for defeating him in last year's semifinals.

Whoever advances could be taking on Carlos Alcaraz in the following round, that is if he can take care of Alexander Zverev in their own quarterfinal match. Alcaraz beat both Nadal and Djokovic in consecutive matches and went on to win the Madrid Open earlier in May.

On the women's side, world No.1 Iga Swiatek will entered the competition with a 28-match winning streak and the No. 1 seed and her path to a second French Open title got a little clearer after some big names fell in the first round including defending champion Barbora Krejcikova (2), Anett Kontaveit (5), Ons Jabeur (6), Garbine Muguruza (10) and unseeded Naomi Osaka who made her return to Roland Garros after withdrawing from the 2021 even to focus on her mental health.

Serena Williams will not be playing in the French Open for first time since 2017. She has not played since last June when she suffered an ankle injury at Wimbledon.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 French Open:

Schedule

First Round, May 22-24

Second Round, May 25-26

Third Round, May 27-28

Fourth Round, May 29-30

Quarterfinals, May 31 - June 1



Women's Semifinals, June 2

Men's Semifinals, June 3

Women's Final, June 4

Men's Final, June 5

Men's first round notable matches

Novak Djokovic (1) def. Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-1, 6-0

Pablo Cuevas def. Jenson Brooksby (31) 6-2, 6-1, 6-2,

Grigor Dimitrov (18) def. Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-1, 6-1

Diego Schwartzman (15) def. Andrey Kuznetsov 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2

Felix Auger-Aliassime (9) def. Juan Pablo Varillas Patino-Samudio 2-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3

Reilly Opelka (17) def. Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (7-5) 6-2, 6-3

Botic van de Zandschulp (26) def. Pavel Kotov 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Rafael Nadal (5) def. Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-2, 6-2

Alexander Zverev (3) def. Sebastian Ofner 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (25) def. Tallon Griekspoor 2-6, 6-0, 6-4, 6-3

John Isner (23) vs. Quentin Halys 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (8-6)

Taylor Fritz (13) def. Santiago Fa Rodriguez Taverna 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

Cameron Norrie (10) def. Manuel Guinard 7-5, 6-2, 6-0

Hugo Dellien def. Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Karen Khachanov (21) def. Nuno Borges 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

Sebastian Korda (27) vs. John Millman

Carlos Alcaraz (6) def. Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 6-2, 6-0

Casper Ruud (8) vs. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Peter Gojowczyk vs. Lorenzo Sonego (32)

Frances Tiafoe (24) vs. Benjamin Bonzi

Giulio Zeppieri vs. Hubert Hurkacz (12)

Denis Shapovalov (14) vs. Holger Rune

Hugo Gaston vs. Alex de Minaur (19)

Daniel Evans (29) def. Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 6-4

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (4)

Andrey Rublev (7) vs. Kwon Soon-woo

Cristian Garin vs. Tommy Paul (30)

Nikoloz Basilashvili (22) def. Maxime Cressy 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-4, 6-4

Bjorn Fratangelo vs. Jannik Sinner (11)

Pablo Carreno Busta (16) vs. Gilles Simon

Marin Cilic (20) def. Attila Balazs 6-0, 6-1, 6-2

Miomir Kecmanovic (28) def. Tomas Etcheverry 6-3, 7-5, 6-3

Facundo Bagnis vs. Daniil Medvedev (2)

Women's first round notable matchups

Iga Swiatek (1) def. Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0

Danka Kovinic def. Liudmila Samsonova (25) 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

Simona Halep (19) vs Ana Konjuh

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Jelena Ostapenko (13)

Jessica Pegula (11) vs Quang Wang

Claire Liu vs. Tamara Zidansek (24)

Ekaterina Alexandrova (30) vs. Greet Minnen

Tessah Andrianjafitrimo vs. Karolina Pliskova (8)

Paula Badosa (3). vs Fiona Ferro

Veronika Kudermetova (29) def. Lin Zhu 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Madison Keys (22) vs Anna Kalinskaya

Arantxa Rus vs. Elena Rybakina (16)

Danielle Collins (9) vs. Viktoriya Tomova

Rebecca Peterson vs. Daria Kasatkina (20)

Camila Giorgi (28) vs. Shuai Zhang

Chloe Paquet vs. Aryna Sabalenka (7)

Magda Linette def. Ons Jabeur (6) 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5

Petra Kvitova (32) def. Anna Bondar 7-6 (7-0), 6-1

Angelique Kerber (21) def. Magdalena Frech 2-6, 6-3, 7-5

Linda Noskova vs. Emma Raducanu (12)

Belinda Bencic (14) vs. Reka Luca Jani

Bianca Andreescu def. Ysaline Bonaventure 3-6, 7-5, 6-0

Leylah Fernandez (17) def. Kristina Mladenovic 6-0, 7-5

Amanda Anisimova (27) def. Naomi Osaka 7-6, 6-4

Maria Sakkari (4) def. Clara Burel 6-2, 6-3

Ajila Tomljanovic def. Anett Kontaveit (5) 7-6 (7-5), 7-5

Elise Mertens (31) def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 6-1

Coco Gauff (18) def. Marino Rebecca 7-5, 6-0

Kaia Kanepi def. Garbine Muguruza (10) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

Victoria Azarenka (15) vs. Ana Bogdan

Jil Teichmann (23) vs. Bernarda Pera 6-2, 6-1

Sorana Cirstea (26) def. Tatjana Maria 6-3, 6-3

Sloane Stephens def. Jule Niemeier 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

Diane Parry def. Barbora Krejcikova (2) 1-6, 6-2, 6-3