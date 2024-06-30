American Coco Gauff will attempt to take the next step at Wimbledon beginning Monday in the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. The 20-year-old Gauff has reached the semifinals at the last three grand slam tournaments and has twice reached the fourth round at Wimbledon. She enters this year's tournament as the No. 2 seed in the women's singles draw and is +650 to win the title. Meanwhile reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is the slight +320 favorite in the 2024 Wimbledon odds.

World No. 1 and five-time grand slam champion Iga Swiatek is the +350 second choice in the odds among the 128 Wimbledon players. Elena Rybakina (+500), Gauff and Naomi Osaka (+1300) round out the top five choices on the odds board. Before making any 2024 Wimbledon picks, be sure to see the Wimbledon predictions from SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 168-106-9 (+107.12 units) since 2022. In the most recent grand slam tournament, the 2024 French Open, he correctly picked Swiatek (-160) to win the women's title.

Now, Onorato has broken down the latest odds for the 2024 Wimbledon women's draw and released his best bets to win it all. He's sharing all of his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Wimbledon picks

One surprise: Onarato is fading Iga Swiatek, even though she is the No. 1 seed. Listed at +350 in the Wimbledon odds, Swiatek has won five grand slam titles in her career -- four French Opens and one U.S. Open -- but grass has been her worst surface. She has never won a title on grass in eight attempts and has reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon only once in four previous appearances. She is just 9-4 on the grass at Wimbledon, by far her worst winning percentage in a grand slam.

In addition, Swiatek pulled out of a grass tournament in Berlin earlier this month, denying Swiatek her only chance to tune up on the surface. "Her performances at Wimbledon have not matched her dominance elsewhere, raising concerns about her ability to go deep in the tournament," Onorato told SportsLine. You can see whom else to back here.

How to make 2024 Wimbledon predictions

Onorato has thoroughly studied the women's draw and has identified two futures plays, including one on a longshot that would pay more than 15-1. He's only sharing his analysis, and all of his women's Wimbledon picks and best bets, at SportsLine.

So where does all the value lie in the women's 2024 Wimbledon, and what longshot is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Onorato's best futures bets for the women's draw, all from the tennis expert, and find out.

2024 Wimbledon odds, contenders, favorites

See 2024 Wimbledon picks at SportsLine.

Aryna Sabalenka +320

Iga Swiatek +350

Elena Rybakina +500

Coco Gauff +650

Naomi Osaka +1300

Ons Jabeur +1600

Marketa Vondrousova +1600

Jessica Pegula +2000

Emma Raducanu +2200

Mirra Andreeva +2500

Madison Keys +2500

Danielle Rose Collins +4000

Qinwen Zheng +4000

Karolina Muchova +4000