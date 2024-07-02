Novak Djokovic will make a quick return from knee surgery when he faces unseeded Vit Kopriva in the first round of Wimbledon 2024 on Tuesday at approximately 8:45 a.m. ET. Djokovic was forced to withdraw from the French Open prior to his quarterfinal match due to a knee injury, but he underwent surgery and is returning to the court four weeks later. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has won four of the last five editions of this tournament, with the lone exception being a runner-up finish last year. Kopriva is in the main draw at Wimbledon for the first time in his career after beating Richard Gasquet in the final round of qualifying.

Tuesday's Djokovic vs. Kopriva match will take place at the All England Club in London. The latest 2024 Wimbledon odds list Djokovic as a -7000 favorite (risk $7000 to win $100), with Kopriva priced as a +1400 underdog (risk $100 to win $1400). Other Kopriva vs. Djokovic bets include an over/under on total games played at 27.5 and Djokovic -10.5 games (+104) on the handicap, plus many more. Before you make any Djokovic vs. Kopriva picks or 2024 Wimbledon predictions, you need to see what tennis expert Blake Von Hagen has to say.

Von Hagen has followed tennis closely for years, keeping an eye on young players before they turn into stars. His dedication to the sport allows him to find value on the Challenger Tour and the ATP Tour alike.

Von Hagen routinely attends ATP events, including at the Challenger level. He keeps up with injuries, recent form, and line movement to identify the best bets of the day. His research allowed him to nail Carlos Alcaraz as a 22-1 longshot to win the 2022 US Open, jumping on board before the market adjusted. He went 20-9 (+11.4u) in the 2024 Rome Masters 1000 in May, nailing three first-round upsets and returning more than $1,100 for $100 bettors in that tournament.

For Tuesday, Von Hagen has scrutinized the latest Wimbledon 2024 odds and released his coveted best bets for the Djokovic vs. Kopriva match.

Why you should back Djokovic



Djokovic has won seven Wimbledon titles since 2011, including 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022 (tournament was not held in 2020). He has a perfect record in the first round at Wimbledon, and he has advanced to at least the quarterfinals in all but one edition since 2009. Djokovic cruised to a 3-0 win over Pedro Cachin in the first round last year and did not drop a single set until the fourth round.

He picked up an exhibition win over Daniil Medvedev prior to the start of Wimbledon, telling reporters that he is "pain free." The World No. 2 has spent the last three weeks rehabbing and playing practice sets, giving him a chance to compete for another Wimbledon title. This will be his 19th appearance at the All England Club, while Kopriva is making his main-draw debut.

Why you should back Kopriva



There were doubts surrounding Djokovic making an appearance at Wimbledon this year, as he is less than a month removed from tearing his meniscus. His form was lacking this season anyway, and he only won his Wimbledon opener by seven total games last year. Kopriva has been able to build up some match form at the All England Club, winning three qualifying matches to get into the main draw.

He pushed American Sebastian Korda to five sets in the first round of the Australian Open earlier this year, and he took a set off Jack Draper during the clay-court swing. Kopriva won at least 70% of his first-serve points in all three qualifying wins, so another strong serving performance can keep this match close. He simply needs to avoid a lopsided set to cover the spread.

How to make 2024 Wimbledon picks

Von Hagen has locked in his best bets for the Djokovic vs. Kopriva match. He is leaning Over 27.5 total games (-110), but he has two even stronger picks, one on the game handicap and another on a player prop bet.

So who wins Djokovic vs. Kopriva, and what are the picks that could lead to big returns?