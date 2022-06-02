A spot in the men's final of the 2022 French Open will be on the line when Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic square off in a semifinal match on Friday at Roland Garros in Paris. Ruud, the No. 8 seed, is playing in his first grand slam semifinal. Meanwhile Cilic, who has won one grand slam title (the 2014 U.S. Open), is playing his first slam semi since reaching the final of the 2018 Australian Open. The winner will advance to the final and face either Rafael Nadal or Alexander Zverev.

Ruud is a -230 favorite (risk $230 to win $100) in the latest Ruud vs. Cilic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Cilic is a +175 underdog. The over-under for total games is 38.5. The match will not begin before 11:30 a.m. ET. Before making any 2022 French Open picks, be sure to see the latest tennis predictions from SportsLine's Sean Calvert.

Calvert is the handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1. In the Miami Open in 2018, he did even better, correctly calling 100-1 long shot John Isner to win the title. And in 2019, Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning Indian Wells at 80-1. Anyone following his picks is way up.

Now, Calvert has locked in on this 2022 French Open men's semifinal matchup and locked in his Cilic vs. Ruud picks. Head to SportsLine to see them.

Casper Ruud vs. Marin Cilic preview

The 23-year-old Ruud is in position to make his first grand slam final, and his journey to get here has been a long one. The son of former pro Christian Ruud, who reached No. 39 in the world, Casper started playing at age 4. By age 17, he became the No. 1-ranked junior in the world and turned pro.

Ruud has experienced his greatest success on clay. Seven of his eight career titles have come on clay, including two in 2022, the most recent coming the week before the French Open, at Geneva. Since the start of 2020 Ruud leads the Tour with 65 clay court victories.

Meanwhile the 33-year-old Cilic has rediscovered the form that once brought him to No. 3 in the world, in 2018. With his victory on Wednesday, he became just the fifth active men's player to reach the semifinals at each of the four grand slam tournaments. On Friday he will try to make his fourth grand slam final.

Cilic has reached the semifinals behind his electric serve. This year on Tour, Cilic has won 79.4 percent of his first serve points, which ranks fourth on the Tour. In Wednesday's quarterfinal win over Andrey Rublev, he banged out 33 aces (more than double Rublev's total) while double faulting just twice.

How to make Cilic vs. Ruud picks

Calvert is leaning over on the game total, and he's locked in a pair of best bets, both of which return more than 6-1. Be sure to see Calvert's picks and analysis at SportsLine before making your French Open 2022 picks for the men's semifinal.

Who wins Ruud vs. Cilic in the 2022 French Open men's semifinal? And which props that bring a huge return should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's best bets for Cilic vs. Ruud, all from the tennis handicapper with a history of making big calls.