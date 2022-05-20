The 2022 French Open begins on Sunday at Roland Garros. On the women's side, all eyes are on 2020 champion Iga Swiatek, who enters as the top seed. Swiatek is on a 28-match winning streak as she arrives in Paris, and that includes five tournament wins. She is also the betting favorite by a wide margin, with the entire field aiming to unseat her dominance.

Swiatek is listed as a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest 2022 French Open odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The second-best odds belong to Simona Halep at +900. The 2018 French Open champion is then followed by Paula Badosa and Ons Jabeur at +1400, with Maria Sakkari entering at +1600 in the latest French Open 2022 odds. Before making any 2022 French Open picks, be sure to check out the latest tennis predictions from SportsLine's Gavin Mair.

Mair is the international women's tennis expert who called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) winning the 2017 French Open, Osaka (32-1) winning the 2018 U.S. Open, Bianca Andreescu (20-1) winning the 2019 U.S. Open, plus many other prescient calls. He also correctly backed Barbora Krejcikova in the 2021 French Open final.

Now, Mair has broken down the latest 2022 French Open women's odds from Caesars and released his coveted best bets. He's sharing all of his expert tennis picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2022 French Open women's predictions

One of Mair's surprising 2022 French Open picks is that he likes the value of Bianca Andreescu. Andreescu is listed at 20-1 to win the tournament despite being unseeded in the field, and the 21-year-old from Canada has sky-high upside, according to Mair.

Andreescu performed at a high level at the Italian Open earlier in May, eventually losing to Swiatek and joining the ever-growing list of players to fall to the top-ranked player.

Andreescu has shown improvement in each match since returning from a lengthy tennis break in April, and that includes a straight-set victory over a top-10 player in Danielle Collins. Andreescu has a grand slam title under her belt at the 2019 U.S. Open, and she was once the No. 4 player in the world. Her current world ranking clearly does not represent her talent level, and Mair believes she brings value at her current price.

How to make 2022 French Open women's picks

Mair has locked in his best bets, and they include a 35-1 long shot who would bring huge returns. Mair says this long shot has "an incredible character and winning mindset." You can only find out who it is, and see the rest of Mair's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins the French Open 2022? And which long shots could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair's bets for the 2022 French Open, all from the tennis expert who has called long shot winners of three grand slam women's titles since 2017, and find out.

2022 French Open women's odds (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Iga Swiatek 5-6

Simona Halep 9-1

Paula Badosa 14-1

Ons Jabeur 14-1

Maria Sakkari 16-1

Aryna Sabalenka 20-1

Bianca Andreescu 20-1

Amanda Ansimova 25-1

Garbine Muguruza 25-1

Naomi Osaka 30-1

Barbora Krejcikova 35-1

Danielle Collins 35-1

Emma Raducanu 35-1

Karolina Pliskova 35-1

Elena Rybakina 35-1

Anett Kontavet 35-1

Coco Gauff 35-1

Jelena Ostapenko 35-1