Novak Djokovic looks to move a step closer to his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title when he meets Italian Jannik Sinner on Tuesday in a 2022 Wimbledon men's quarterfinal matchup at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. The 35-year-old Serb has won the fourth-most championships in the history of the tournament with six, trailing only Roger Federer (eight), and Pete Sampras and William Renshaw (seven apiece). The 20-year-old Sinner, who is the No. 10 seed, has advanced to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam event for the third time in his career. The match is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Djokovic vs. Sinner preview

Djokovic has been a machine of late at Wimbledon, as he has won 25 consecutive matches since retiring with an elbow injury against Tomas Berdych in the second set of the 2017 quarterfinals. Discounting that match, he has won 29 straight that were decided on the court. Djokovic has lost only two sets over his first four matches this year, including one during his 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 triumph over Tim van Rijthoven in the fourth round on Sunday.

The only previous meeting between Djokovic and Sinner took place last year at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where the Serb posted a 6-4, 6-2 victory. Sinner is coming off an upset win over fifth-seeded Carlos Alcaraz, a 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (8-10), 6-3 triumph on Sunday. He also reached the quarterfinals at the 2020 French Open and the Australian Open earlier this year, when he lost in straight sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

