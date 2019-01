Australian Open 2019 final: Schedule, scores, results, bracket, live stream, TV channel, how to watch online

The Australian Open began on Jan. 14, and while Roger Federer's dream of a third straight Open win ended with a round of 16 loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic remains in pursuit of his third straight major. Tsitsipas is looking to tak On the women's side, Naomi Osaka defeated Karolina Pliskova to advance to her second straight Grand Slam final after Pliskova stunned Serena Williams, who will need to wait until the French Open to chase her 24th Grand Slam.

Osaka will be up against Petra Kvitova, who was able to take down the United States' Danielle Collins.

Rafael Nadal hasn't lost a set, and that held true against Stefanos Tsitsipas in his semifinal matchup. Next, he'll have Novak Djokovic in the men's final, adding another chapter to a long-standing rivalry. Djokovic ran Lucas Pouille out of the tournament with a 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 win in which he broke Pouille's serve a ridiculous seven times. Djokovic has looked untouchable, but Nadal has as well. We're in for a great final.

The finals are upon us, but there's still great tennis to be played this week. The women's singles final will be played on Saturday, Jan. 26, and the men's singles final is on Sunday, Jan. 27. If you want to watch Australian Open action live, you'd better tune in early. Matches air around 3 a.m., but you can catch encores the next day if you want to watch without changing your sleep schedule.

Here are the dates and times for Australian Open coverage. To view the full bracket for the Australian Open, click here.

Men's final: No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 2 Rafael Nadal

Date: Jan. 27



Jan. 27 Time: 3:30 a.m. ET



3:30 a.m. ET Channel: ESPN



ESPN Stream: Watch ESPN

Women's final: No. 4 Naomi Osaka vs. No. 8 Petra Kvitova

Date: Jan. 26



Jan. 26 Time: 3:30 a.m. ET



3:30 a.m. ET Channel: ESPN



ESPN Stream: Watch ESPN

Semifinals

Men's singles

No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeats No. 28 Lucas Pouille 6-0, 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats No. 14 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4, 6-0

Women's singles

No. 4 Naomi Osaka vs. No. 7 Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

No. 8 Petra Kvitova defeats Danielle Collins 7-6, 6-0

Quarterfinals

Men's singles (notable matchups)

No. 14 Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats No. 22 Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4, 6-2



No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeats No. 8 Kei Nishikori 6-4, 6-1 (by retirement)

No. 28 Lucas Pouille defeats No. 16 Milos Raonic 7-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-4

Women's singles (notable matchups)

No. 8 Petra Kvitova defeats No. 15 Ashleigh Barty 6-1, 6-4

Danielle Rose Collins defeats Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2-6, 7-5, 6-1



No. 4 Naomi Osaka defeats No. 6 Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-1

No. 7 Karolina Pliskova defeats No. 16 Serena Williams 6-4, 4-6, 7-5

Round of 16

Men's singles

No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeats No. 15 Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-7, 6-2, 6-3

No. 14 Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats No. 3 Roger Federer 6-7, 7-6, 7-5, 7-6

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats Tomas Berdych 6-0, 6-1, 7-6

No. 16 Milos Raonic defeats No. 4 Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-1, 7-6

No. 28 Lucas Pouille defeats No. 11 Borna Coric 6-7, 6-4, 7-5, 7-6

No. 22 Roberto Bautista Agut defeats No. 6 Marin Cilic 6-7, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

No. 8 Kei Nishikori defeats No. 23 Pablo Carreno Busta 6-7, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 7-6

Women's singles

No. 16 Serena Williams defeats No. 1 Simona Halep 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

Danielle Rose Collins defeats No. 2 Angelique Kerber 6-0, 6-2

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova defeats No. 5 Sloane Stephens 6-7, 6-3, 6-3

No. 4 Naomi Osaka defeats No. 13 Anastasija Sevastova 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

No. 6 Elina Svitolina defeats No. 17 Madison Keys 6-1, 1-6, 6-1

No. 15 Ashleigh Barty defeats No. 30 Maria Sharapova 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

No. 8 Petra Kvitova defeats Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-1

No. 7 Karolina Pliskova defeats No. 18 Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-1

Third round

Men's singles (notable matchups)

No. 3 Roger Federer defeats Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5, 6-2

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats No. 27 Alex de Minaur 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeats No. 25 Denis Shapovolov 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0

Women's singles (notable matchups)

No. 5 Sloane Stephens defeats Petra Martic 7-6, 7-6

No. 30 Maria Sharapova defeats No. 3 Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

No. 2 Angelique Kerber defeats Kimerly Birrell 6-1, 6-0

No. 1 Simona Halep defeats Venus Williams 6-2, 6-3

No. 16 Serena Williams defeats Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-1

No. 4 Naomi Osaka defeats Hsieh Su-Wei 5-7, 6-4, 6-1

Second round

Men's singles (notable results)

Marin Cilic defeats Mackenzie McDonald 5-7, 7-6, 6-4, 6-4

Frances Tiafoe defeats Kevin Anderson 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5

No. 1 Roger Federer defeats Dan Evans 7-6, 7-6, 6-3

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats Matthew Ebden 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

No. 8 Kei Nishikori defeats Ivo Karlovic 6-3, 7-6, 5-7, 5-7, 7-6



No. 16 Milos Raonic defeats Stan Wawrinka 6-7, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6

Alexei Popyrin defeats No. 7 Dominic Thiem 7-5, 6-4, 2-0 (by retirement)

No. 4 Alexander Zverev defeats Jeremy Chardy 7-6, 6-4, 5-7, 6-7, 6-1

No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeats Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-3, 7-5, 6-4

Women's singles (notable results)

No. 5 Sloane Stephens defeats Timea Babos 6-3, 6-1

No. 3 Caroline Wozniacki defeats Johanna Larsson 6-3, 6-1

No. 2 Angelique Kerber defeats Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 6-3

No. 30 Maria Sharapova defeats Rebecca Peterson 6-2, 6-1

No. 4 Naomi Osaka defeats Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-4

No. 1 Simona Halep defeats Sofia Kenin 6-3, 7-6, 6-4

No. 16 Serena Williams defeats Eugenie Bouchard 6-2, 6-2

First round

Men's singles (notable results)

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats James Duckworth 6-4, 6-3, 7-5

Reilly Opelka defeats No. 9 John Isner 7-6, 7-6, 6-7, 7-6

No. 5 Kevin Anderson defeats Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 Roger Federer defeats Denis Istomen 6-3, 6-4, 6-4



No. 6 Marin Cilic defeats Bernard Tomic 6-2, 6-4, 7-6

No. 22 Roberto Bautista Agut defeats Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 6-2

No. 8 Kei Nishikori defeats Kamil Majchrzak 3-6, 6-7, 6-0, 6-2, 3-0 (by retirement)

No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeats Mitchell Krueger 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

No. 16 Milos Raonic defeats Nick Kyrgios 6-4, 7-6, 6-4

No. 7 Dominic Thiem defeats Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 1-6, 6-3

Women's singles (notable results)