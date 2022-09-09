The 2022 U.S. Open rolls along with a pair of men's semifinal matches on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz faces No. 22 seed Frances Tiafoe in a highly-anticipated battle. Alcaraz is the highest remaining seed on the men's side, with Tiafoe entering as the biggest story of the tournament with an upset win over Rafael Nadal under his belt. The match is set for a jam-packed audience at Flushing Meadows with sky-high stakes.

Alcaraz is a -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100) in the latest Tiafoe vs. Alcaraz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Tiafoe getting +160 (risk $100 to win $160) as the underdog. Caesars sets the over/under for total games at 39.5, with Alcaraz favored by 3.5 games. Before making any 2022 U.S. Open picks, be sure to check out the latest tennis predictions from SportsLine's Sean Calvert.

Calvert is the famed handicapper who called Stan Wawrinka winning the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1 -- the last Australian title won by someone other than Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer. Calvert took down a huge score on Dominic Thiem winning the 2019 Indian Wells title at 80-1, among many stunning calls.

In addition, Calvert nailed Casper Ruud making the 2022 French Open final, winning big for anyone who backed him. Sean also hit all three of his picks at plus-money odds in the Wimbledon final, including Novak Djokovic winning three sets to one at +275.

Tiafoe is arguably the story of the tournament, as the 24-year-old American became the first man from the United States to make the US Open semifinal since 2006. He is also aiming to become the first American man to win a grand slam of any kind since 2003, and Tiafoe's ride has been incredible. After a pair of easy wins to begin the run, Tiafoe knocked off No. 14 seed Diego Schwartzman in straight sets before dethroning 22-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal in the fourth round. That upset drew a great deal of attention, and Tiafoe dominated a quarterfinal tilt with No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets, never losing a game on his serve and generating 18 aces.

Alcaraz, the No. 3 seed, has a chance to end the week as the No. 1 player in the world and, if that happens, he would be the youngest No. 1 on the men's side since 2001. Alcaraz played a five-hour match in the quarterfinal, finishing the match at 2:30 a.m. ET in the latest end to a match in the tournament's history. He is 19-4 on hard courts this season, including a tournament win, while Tiafoe is just 15-9 on the hard surface in 2022. See who Calvert is backing here.

