Caroline Wozniacki, 29, says she will retire following 2020 Australian Open
The former top player in the world is calling it quits
One of the tennis world's top stars has decided that the end is near. On Friday, Caroline Wozniacki announced on Instagram that she plans to retire following January's Australian Open.
"I've accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court," she wrote. "I've always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it's time to be done. In recent months, I've realized that there is a lot more in life that I'd like to accomplish off the court.
"Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward. So with that, today I am announcing that I will be retiring from professional tennis after the Australian Open in January. This has nothing to do with my health and this isn't a goodbye, I look forward to sharing my exciting journey ahead with all of you!"
Wozniacki has put together a stellar singles career, accumulating a 624-259 record. The Danish tennis star has spent 71 weeks atop the WTA Rankings, which is the ninth-best mark in the history of the rankings.
The 29-year old's greatest triumph is winning the Australian Open in 2018, when she defeated Romania's Simona Halep to earn the crown. Following her win at the Australian Open, Wozniacki returned to the No. 1 spot in the WTA Rankings for the first time since 2012 despite being ranked No. 2 in the Australian Open field entering the grand slam tournament.
What made her Australian Open victory that much sweeter was the fact that she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis the prior summer. Despite the condition, Wozniacki battled through and put together one of the most iconic performances of her career.
Still, the condition has certainly had an impact on her. Wozniacki finished 2019 ranked No. 38, which is her lowest year-end ranking since 2007. In addition, she hasn't reached a Grand Slam quarterfinal since that Australian Open triumph.
Wozniacki also won the 2017 WTA Finals reached the U.S. Open Finals on two separate occasions. She fell at the hands of Kim Clijsters (2009) and Serena Williams (2014) in those finals.
Wozniacki certainly had quite a run in the sport. Now she'll have the opportunity to go out on her own terms at the site of her greatest accomplishment.
