The 2022 French Open features a headline-worthy matchup in the women's final on Saturday. Top-seeded Iga Swiatek takes on American sensation Coco Gauff with a grand slam title on the line. Swiatek entered the tournament as a heavy betting favorite, with Gauff navigating the field in impressive fashion to reach the final. The Gauff vs. Swiatek match is set to begin at 9 a.m. ET in Paris.

Swiatek vs. Gauff preview

Mair is well aware that Swiatek is on quite a roll. He offered Swiatek as a valuable pre-tournament future, even as a clear favorite, and she is playing at a very high level. Swiatek is on a 34-match winning streak, and that run is the second-longest in women's tennis over the last two decades. Swiatek has tournament victories in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome, and she has not lost a set to Gauff in two lifetime meetings. In addition, Swiatek won every set in her 2020 French Open victory, and she has dropped only one set in 2022.

On the other side of the court, Gauff is seeking her first grand slam title. The 18-year-old American is the youngest woman to reach a grand slam final since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004, and she is also the youngest American woman to reach this stage since Serena Willliams in 1999. Beyond that, Gauff is playing extremely well, winning every set in the tournament and dominating Sloane Stephens and Martina Trevisan in the last two matches. She is the youngest player to reach the women's final at Roland Garros in more than 15 years, and Gauff's relaxed approach during the run appears to be beneficial to her overall performance.

