Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the upcoming French Open. It marks the second Grand Slam tournament of the season he will miss.

Kyrgios has not competed at Roland Garros since 2017, and his last professional tournament was in October 2022 at the Japan Open. According to an announcement from his agent, Kyrgios will miss the French Open due to a foot injury that he suffered during the theft of his car. It was originally believed that Kyrgios was dealing with a nagging knee injury.

According to police, Kyrgios' mother was held at gunpoint on May 1 by a suspect in Canberra, Australia, which is near Kyrgios' home. The tennis star's Tesla ended up being stolen in the theft. Kyrgios' agent, Daniel Horsfall, stated that Kyrgios hurt himself at some point during the "high-adrenaline rush of everything."

"With all the stuff that was going on, Nick lacerated the side of his left foot," Horsfall told Reuters. "We don't know how. Basically, it's just set him back about 2 and a half weeks in terms of his loading schedule to get back on court for what we thought was going to be the Grand Slam."

The man that robbed Kyrgios ended up being arrested shortly after the robbery.

Kyrgios missed the 2023 Australian Open after he suffered a left knee injury that led him to have arthroscopic surgery in January. Originally, he was only expected to miss three or four weeks but it seems he is still not 100% ready to play.

Although he is not known to be a huge fan of clay tournaments, Kyrgio said this past December that he wanted to compete in the 2023 French Open because his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, wanted to visit Paris. That was a change of heart from the opinion he voiced in 2021, saying the French Open is "the worst slam."

Kyrgios is currently No. 26 in the ATP standings. He has yet to win a Grand Slam title, but he came close last year, as he made it to the Wimbledon final before losing to Novak Djokovic.