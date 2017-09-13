LOOK: Serena Williams shares first photos of new daughter Alexis on Instagram
Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcomed Alexis on Sep. 1 and revealed her full name
Serena Williams shared photos of her and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian's daughter on Instagram on Wednesday, in addition to revealing the baby's full name: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. She was born on Sep. 1, while tennis was still in the throes of the US Open.
Williams has reportedly been in the hospital for the past week due to a numbers of complications, per TMZ, but she was still thrilled. "Look what we got! A baby girl!" she exclaimed about her daughter. Ohanian also released a video that followed Williams throughout her pregnancy and Alexis's birth.
In addition to being a new mom, Williams has other plans about her future. She's also hoping to return to tennis in time for 2018's Australian Open in January.
