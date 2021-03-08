On Sunday, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey on CBS, the first interview they've had since stepping away from official royal duties last year. The eye-opening interview gave details on the lack of support Harry and Meghan say the royal family gave them and details it all impacted their mental health and well-being.

Meghan said at "just didn't want to be alive anymore" due what she explains was going on behind the scenes. Throughout the interview Meghan detailed some issues she was having, such as security issues.

"In the months when I was pregnant… we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," Meghan said.

Following the interview, many reached out to give support to Meghan and Harry, including Meghan's good friend and tennis superstar Serena Williams.

"Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life - and leads by example - with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced," Williams wrote on social media.

Williams continued:

"I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal. I want Meghan's daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect."

She concluded, saying, "Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things there is no law."

Meghan and Williams have often been seen together and seen supporting each other. Meghan has attended Williams' matches in the past and Williams was a guest at her friend's royal wedding.

More of the interview aired on Monday morning exclusively on "CBS This Morning."