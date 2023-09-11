The 2023 US open came to a close as Coco Gauff earned her first major title and Novak Djokovic made history with his 24th Grand Slam trophy. Their victories show a perfect mixture of youth and experience in the current state of tennis.

Djokovic, 36, became the oldest man to win the US Open in the professional era. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Gauff is now the youngest American -- man or woman -- to win the title since Serena Williams did so in 1999 at 17 years old. Coincidentally, both Djokovic and Gauff won the Cincinnati Masters 1000 last month.

This weekend, the US Open winners each earned a $3 million paycheck as the tournament celebrated its 50th anniversary of equal prize money.

Djokovic collected a 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 victory against Daniil Medvedev on Sunday. A three-set victory is a bit misleading, because Medvedev -- the current world No. 3 -- fought hard and gave Djokovic a second set that lasted one hour and 45 minutes. Nevertheless, the Serbian veteran prevailed and won his fourth title at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic's 24th title means he is now tied with Margaret Court for the most major singles titles ever. He arrived to this competition as the world No. 2 but will improve to No. 1 in the next rankings, extending his record total of 389 weeks at the top.

In the women's competition, Gauff defeated upcoming world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday. Gauff is the first woman to win the Cincinnati Masters 1000 and US Open in the same year since Williams in 2014.

Prior to Sunday, Sabalenka had only lost one set in this tournament. She won the first set against Gauff, but the American rising star pulled off the comeback after shaking off some nerves. Gauff landed in New York as the No. 6 player in the world but will be climbing to a career-best No. 3 when the next rankings get released.

Notable absences in this year's tournament included 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios due to injury.

Here is all you need to know about the 2023 US Open:

Men's final

No. 2 Novak Djokovic def. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3



Women's final

No. 6 Coco Gauff def. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

Women's singles seeds