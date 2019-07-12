Wimbledon 2019: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to advance to 12th Wimbledon final

Almost exactly a month after falling to Rafael Nadal on the clay courts of Roland Garros in the French Open semifinals, Roger Federer countered with a semifinal victory of his own, defeating his longtime rival on Friday to advance to his 12th career Wimbledon final.

Day 11 at the All England Club began with the top-seeded men's singles contender, Novak Djokovic, outlasting No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut to secure a place in Sunday's championship at Centre Court. But Federer ensured the day's action ended with a bang, trading elite shots with his Spanish foe en route to a 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 triumph.

Nadal took Federer down in straight sets in the semifinals of the French Open in June, but it was a different story at Wimbledon, however, where the Swiss star has won a record eight men's' singles titles. Nadal admitted after the match that Federer capitalized on all of his best opportunities in London.

Amazing match well deserved win by @rogerfederer I had some chances but... Roger played better. Good luck for the final @Wimbledon 2019. Thanks all for the support. Always fantastic to be here. See you next year! 😘 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 12, 2019

Federer, who last captured a Wimbledon title in 2017, already made history earlier in this year's tournament by becoming the first player in tennis history to win 350 grand slam matches. He's now set to take on Djokovic, who's won Wimbledon three of the past five years, including in 2018.