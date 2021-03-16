Soon it will be time for another WNBA season, but we still don't even know when the 2021 WNBA Draft will take place, let alone when play will begin. And besides, a number of players are still competing overseas, and have some business to take care of before they return stateside.

This week, the 2020-21 EuroLeague Women quarterfinals will take place, with four games apiece being played on March 17 and March 19. Due to COVID-19 protocols, two hub cities have been chosen to cut down on travel and mitigate risk. Four teams will head to Salamanca, Spain, while the other four will make their way to Sopron, Hungary.

Ahead of the big games, here's a look at everything you need to know, including which WNBA stars will be in action.

What is EuroLeague Women?

We won't go through the whole spiel again, but if you're unfamiliar with the competition you can go back and read our pre-season primer. Essentially, it's the women's basketball equivalent of the UEFA Champions League in soccer. The top teams from all the domestic leagues around Europe come together each season to play in a continental competition that's designed to determine the European champion.

By now, we've reached the quarterfinals, which is played over two legs. Usually, it would be a home-and-home format, but due to COVID-19, the games are being played in two hub cities: Salamanca, Spain and Sopron, Hungary. Still, the matchups will be decided by an aggregate scoring system. The winners will advance to the final four, which will be held in April.

How to watch

Quarterfinal Day 1 -- Wednesday, March 17

Dynamo Kursk vs. UMMC Ekaterinburg, 10 a.m. ET -- Sopron, Hungary

Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce, 12 p.m. ET -- Salamanca, Spain

Lyon vs. Sopron Basket, 1 p.m. ET -- Sopron, Hungary

Spar Girona vs. Perfumerias Avenida, 3 p.m. ET -- Salamanca, Spain

Quarterfinal Day 2 -- Friday, March 19

Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce, 11 a.m. ET -- Salamanca, Spain

Dynamo Kursk vs. UMMC Ekaterinburg, 12 p.m. ET -- Sopron, Hungary

Spar Girona vs. Perfumerias Avenida, 2 p.m. ET -- Salamanca, Spain

Lyon vs. Sopron Basket, 3:05 p.m. ET -- Sopron, Hungary

Every single game is streamed live on FIBA's YouTube channel and is also available for replay once it's over.

Team Capsules

Dynamo Kursk

Country: Russia

EuroLeague titles: 1 (2017)

Final Four appearances: 4

WNBA players: Stephanie Mavunga (Chicago Sky), Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)

UMMC Ekaterinburg

Country: Russia

EuroLeague titles: 5 (2003, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019)

Final Four appearances: 13

WNBA players: Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury), Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun), Emma Meesseman (Washington Mystics), Allie Quigley (Chicago Sky), Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm), Maria Vadeeva (Los Angeles Sparks), Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky)

Lyon

Country: France

EuroLeague titles: 0

Final Four appearances: 0

WNBA players: Alysha Clark (Seattle Storm), Marine Johannes (New York Liberty)

Sopron Basket

Country: Hungary

EuroLeague titles: 0

Final Four appearances: 3

WNBA players: Briann January (Connecticut Sun), Megan Walker (Phoenix Mercury), Gabby Williams (Chicago Sky)

Galatasaray

Country: Turkey

EuroLeague titles: 1 (2014)

Final Four appearances: 2

WNBA players: Epiphanny Prince (Seattle Storm), Mercedes Russell (Seattle Storm), Sami Whitcomb (New York Liberty)

Fenerbahce

Country: Turkey

EuroLeague titles: 0

Final Four appearances: 5

WNBA players: Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx), Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings), Kiah Stokes (New York Liberty), Jasmine Thomas (Connecticut Sun), Kia Vaughn (Phoenix Mercury), Cecilia Zandalasini (Minnesota Lynx)

Perfumerias Avenida

Country: Spain

EuroLeague titles: 1 (2011)

Final Four appearances: 2

WNBA players: Bella Alarie (Dallas Wings), Tiffany Hayes (Atlanta Dream), Katie Lou Samuelson (Seattle Storm)

Spar Girona

Country: Spain

EuroLeague titles: 0

Final Four appearances: 0

WNBA players: Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces)

Regular season statistical leaders

(Note: Only includes WNBA players still competing.)

Scoring

1. Kayla McBride (Fenerbahce/Lynx) -- 19.5 PPG

2. Katie Lou Samuelson (Avenida/Storm) -- 18.8 PPG

6. Tiffany Hayes (Avenia/Dream) -- 16.8 PPG

7. Epiphanny Prince (Kursk/Storm) -- 16.8 PPG

8. Arike Ogunbowale (Kursk/Wings) -- 16.5 PPG

8. Gabby Williams (Sopron/Sky) -- 16.5 PPG

Rebounds

3. Satou Sabally (Fenerbahce/Wings) -- 9.2 RPG

4. Kiah Stokes (Fenerbahce/Liberty) -- 9.0 RPG

Assists