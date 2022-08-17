The Connecticut Sun are chasing the franchise's first WNBA championship and that journey begins with a best-of-three first-round series against the Dallas Wings in the 2022 WNBA Playoffs.

Although the Sun (25-11) have had their fair share of bumps along the way, the team is tough and has adjusted well enough to earn the No. 3 seed. Meanwhile, the No. 6 seed Wings (18-18) are entering their second consecutive WNBA playoffs and have their best record since moving to Dallas in 2017. However, they've entered the postseason without their star player Arike Ogunbowale and will be without her for at least the first round.

The Wings won two out of three encounters this season, but anything could happen in the playoffs.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the action:

(3) Connecticut Sun vs. (6) Dallas Wings

(All times Eastern)

Game 1: Wings at Sun | Thursday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m. | TV: ESPNU, NBA TV, TSN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

*If necessary

Players to watch

Sun: Jonquel Jones

The reigning MVP leads the team in scoring with 14.6 points per game and shooting at 51.3% from the field, while also leading in rebounding with 8.6 boards per game (fourth best in the league). Jones is nothing if not consistent. The 6-foot-6 forward has scored in double figures every game this season except for six of them, and has also registered 12 double-doubles. Her stats might be down compared to last season, but that's not unusual when she has AP Sixth Woman of the Year Brionna Jones by her side, and a better supporting cast with players such as Courtney Williams -- who spent two years with the Atlanta Dream before returning to Connecticut.

Wings: Marina Mabrey

With Ogunbowale, the team's leading scorer, sitting out after undergoing an iliac crest core muscle avulsion repair, the Wings have had to figure out who will step up offensively. Mabrey has certainly done a good job of that. The 5-foot-11 guard has scored in double figures in the last seven games, including a career-high 31 points when the Wings officially clinched their playoff berth with a 86-77 win over the New York Liberty on Aug. 8. She has also proven she can be successful against the Sun, as she registered 20 points against them on May 24 while shooting at 60% from the field and going 3-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Three keys to the series

1. Regular season wins mean nothing

It's easy to look at the fact that the Wings won two out of three matches, but it's important to remember when exactly those happened. The first one, an 85-77 result, came just two days after Sun starting point guard Jasmine Thomas tore her ACL in a victory against the Indiana Fever on May 22. Connecticut regrouped and defeated Dallas 99-68 on May 26.

The second victory for Dallas, an 82-71 result, came in the middle of a slump for Connecticut in late June/early July in which the Sun lost four out of six games. While this does not take away anything from the Wings' success, Ogunbowale was a major contributor in that last win with 20 points. With that being said...

2. Wings are struggling with injuries, but could still win without Ogunbowale

Yes, it's going to be hard to do without Ogubowale's leadership and especially her 19.7 points per game, which is the fourth best in the league. However, the Wings have shown they can manage without her. She missed two games at the beginning of August due to an ankle injury. In her absence, the Wings registered wins over the defending champion Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces, which are the two teams leading the Eastern and Western conferences. Not a small feat, as the Sun has not been able to get a win against the Sky this year.

Dallas has gone 2-2 since the Fever game in which Ogunbowale suffered her hip injury, but if their last result is any indication of how they will perform in the playoffs, they will certainly put on a show.

The Wings wrapped up their regular season with a solid 116-88 road victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 14. The team as a whole shot at an impressive 65.6 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc with 11 3-pointers made. Mabrey owned five of those 3-pointers and finished the night with 27 points on 76.9 percent shooting. A great night for her, but it truly was a team effort as four other Wings scored in double digits.

Dallas has shown offensive depth this season with seven players averaging at least 8.0 per game, but three of those players have recently dealt with injuries. Ogunbowale is currently out, Satou Sabally has been out since July with an ankle injury, and Isabelle Harrison missed the Sparks game because of a shoulder injury.

A solid offensive effort will be very important against Connecticut because the Sun are the second-best defensive team in the WNBA, holding opponents to an average of 77.8 points through 36 games. Both the Sun and the Wings are in the top five in the league in points per game, averaging 85.8 and 82.9 points per game, respectively.

3. The Sun have momentum

Connecticut won 11 of its last 14 regular season games. The Sun have been solid all season, despite losing Thomas -- their starting point guard and a solid perimeter defender -- just six games in. They signed veteran Bria Hartley in July, but unfortunately, she suffered a season-ending ACL injury shortly after.

The team also dealt with COVID-19 issues as Jonquel Jones, head coach Curt Miller and assistant Brandi Poole had to miss some games. In addition to that, Miller took some time off when his mother passed away. Nevertheless, the Sun have been resilient and once again have the potential to make a run in the playoffs.

Their momentum doesn't just involve this year. According to Basketball Reference, the Sun's 55.8 winning percentage through the last 24 years is second best in the WNBA. The only franchise with a better percentage is the Sparks, a team that is currently down but has picked up three championships. This means that Connecticut is the best team to not have a championship trophy.

Last year, the team made it all the way to the semifinals before falling to the Sky. Interestingly enough, if Connecticut wins the series against Dallas, the Suns could be taking on Chicago in the second round (if the Sky gets past the New York Liberty).

Prediction

The Wings have shown they can adjust when missing key players and should not be completely ruled out. With that being said, the Sun are coming in hot and are going to be a very difficult challenge. Pick: Sun in 2