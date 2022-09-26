The United States women's basketball team put on quite a performance in Australia on Monday. The team broke the FIBA Women's World Cup scoring record in a dominant 145-69 win over South Korea on Monday.. It tops the previous record, held by Brazil, of 143 points, which was set back in 1990 against Malaysia.

Brionna Jones led the way for the Americans with 24 points while A'ja Wilson chipped in 20 points of her own. In addition, Shakira Austin converted a layup with just nine seconds remaining in the game to put the United States atop the record books.

"I don't think I've ever been part of a team that can score the basketball like this," Wilson said following the win. "This is crazy; we put up 145 points. I think when you look at us and just knowing how talented we are, we just came together, and we play together very, very well."

Additional records that the Americans broke were 62 made field goals, 36 assists, and 94 points in the paints. In addition, the United States bench also tallied 88 points from its bench, which was 19 more than the South Korean bench.

The United States also surpassed their own previous team record of 119 points, which came against Angola in 2014 and China in 2004. Additionally, the scoring margin was the biggest in American history.

It marked the 26th consecutive FIBA World Cup victory for the United States, who haven't been on the losing end of a game since the 2006 semifinals when they fell to Russia. The American also won 26 consecutive contests stemming from 1994 until 2006. The Soviet Union currently holds the FIBA World Cup record with 56 consecutive wins, which they accomplished from 1959 until 1986.