In the early days of free agency, we've seen a number of surprises, including Candace Parker leave the Los Angeles Sparks after 13 seasons to play with the Chicago Sky. When it came to Sue Bird, however, there was never going to be any suspense with her situation. And now, as expected, the legendary point guard has agreed to a deal to return to the Seattle Storm, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Bird, 40, has spent her entire 19-year career with the Storm, during which she's established herself as one of the greatest point guards of all time, become the WNBA's all-time leader in assists and won four titles -- the most recent of which came last season.

Now well past her prime, Bird has struggled with injuries in the last few years. Knee problems forced her to miss the 2019 season, and limited her to just 11 regular-season games last year. But when she is able to get on the court, she's still an elite floor general. Her ability to run an offense and dictate the flow of a game was on full display in the Finals, when she averaged 11 assists per game and set a Finals record with 16 in Game 2 of the Storm's three-game sweep of the Las Vegas Aces.

After winning her fourth ring, there were some questions about whether Bird would retire and go out on top. Even she wasn't entirely sure about her future, and said back in October that she wanted to go through her offseason program before making a decision.

"Interestingly enough it's never a day of decision. I just kind of start working out and see how I feel," Bird said. "I wish I could give you more. If the way I feel right now, if I go through my offseason and continue to build on that in a good way I don't see why I won't be playing next summer."

Obviously things went well and she's feeling good enough to come back and help the Storm defend their title. If they're able to repeat next season, Seattle would become the first franchise in WNBA history to win five championships. Even for a player as decorated as Bird, that's an opportunity that's hard to pass up.