Caitlin Clark has become one of the largest stars in the sports world over the past few years. As a result, WWE superstar Bianca Belair is extending an invitation for Clark to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble, which is scheduled to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

"I love what's happening with the WNBA," Belair told Matt Aguilar of ComicBook Nation in a recent interview. "I love that women are getting more spotlight and more attention.

"The WNBA is doing that. WWE, we've done a lot of unprecedented things where it comes to women. Whether it's women main eventing WrestleMania, main eventing on a weekly basis on Raw, SmackDown, or PLEs. It would be really cool for the two worlds to combine and have an even bigger impact for women. Caitlin Clark, if you're watching, come on and join. Come in the Royal Rumble. You can be one of the 30 participants. That's what's exciting about the Royal Rumble. You never know what's going to happen. It could be the past, present, future, or just someone you don't expect. You might see Caitlin Clark 2025 Royal Rumble in Indianapolis."

Earlier this week, WWE announced it has agreed to a partnership with Indiana Sports Corp. As a part of that partnership, the Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and WrestleMania would be taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in the future.

The 2025 Royal Rumble will be the first event that Indianapolis will have an opportunity to host.

The 2024 WNBA season runs until September, so Clark's calendar would certainly be free even if she just wanted to attended the event. Clark may not be the only Indiana sports figure to attend that event as Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton attended Monday Night Raw in Indianapolis earlier this week.