Renegades OC Hal Mumme broke his leg during XFL game, continued calling plays
Mumme responded to a video of his injury saying, "I'm not soft"
The XFL's Texas showdown on Sunday was one for the ages. It featured a wild battle between the Dallas Renegades and Houston Roughnecks on the field, and also quite a sideline injury as well. Renegades offensive coordinator Hal Mumme was involved in a collision that ended with the OC breaking his leg during the action.
Mumme was watching his offense do their thing when Dallas running back Cameron Artis-Payne was pushed out of bounds and, unable to stop himself, crashed into his offensive coordinator. The second-quarter hit shook up Mumme, though his exact injuries were not known until Monday, when it was confirmed he broke his leg. I imagine Artis-Payne apologized greatly after the unfortunate crash.
But a broken leg was not able to stop Mumme from calling plays, and he remained on the sideline for the rest of the game to help lead the Dallas offense.
Here's a look at the play:
Mumme responded to the tweet saying, "I'm not soft #AirRaid."
Hopefully Hal was able to get to a hospital to be treated immediately following the game, because even the toughest bones still need a proper cast.
The Renegades tweeted about what happened on Monday saying, "How's this for Texas tough? Offensive coordinator Hal Mumme suffered a broken leg in a sideline collision in the second quarter, and still finished calling the game."
They informed fans that he will be in the booth when they play the New York Guardians on Sunday. It's safer up there.
The Renegades were unable to pull out a win, losing 27-20 to the now 4-0 Roughnecks. The Renegades fall to 2-2 on the season, which keeps them second in the XFL West.
