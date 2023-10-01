Canelo Alvarez is still the king and it's going to take more than soothsayers to oust him. Alvarez silenced whispers of his athletic decline, outclassing fellow undisputed champion Jermell Charlo at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Alvarez played lion tamer to Charlo's lion, humbling a hungry challenger whose eyes were bigger than his stomach. Charlo travelled two weight classes north in hopes of adding a second undisputed title to his collection to no avail. Alvarez successfully defended his super middleweight championships against the undisputed junior middleweight champ, scoring a Round 7 knockdown and winning nearly every round on the cards. It was the first fight in the four-belt era between two male undisputed champions.

Charlo fell short of lofty ambitions but the night wasn't a total loss for boxers rising to the challenge. A mature and disciplined Mario Barrios, 28, looked renewed and evolved while battering former WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas earlier that night. The undercard opened with an absolute thriller that saw Elijah Garcia, 20, stop Armando Resendiz in a war of attrition.

CBS Sports was with you throughout fight week with the latest news, in-depth features and betting advice to consider ahead of Alvarez vs. Charlo.

Alvarez vs. Charlo fight card, results

Canelo Alvarez (c) def. Jermell Charlo via unanimous decision (119-108, 118-109, 118-109)

Erickson Lubin def. Jesus Ramos via unanimous decision (117-111, 116-112, 115-112)

Mario Barrios def. Yordenis Ugas via unanimous decision

Elijah Garcia def. Armando Resendiz via eighth-round TKO

