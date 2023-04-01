Teams making their first trip to the Final Four will meet on Saturday in Houston. The Florida Atlantic Owls take on the San Diego State Aztecs at NRG Stadium, with the winner advancing to the 2023 NCAA Tournament national championship game on Monday evening. San Diego State is 31-6 overall under Brian Dutcher this season, including 14 wins in the last 15 games. FAU is 35-3 overall under Dusty May, headlined by an active 11-game winning streak that is the longest in the country.

Tipoff is at 6:09 p.m. ET in Houston on CBS. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Aztecs as 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 132 in the latest San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic odds. Before locking in any Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and best bets from SportsLine expert Bob Konarski.

A high-volume, highly-profitable bettor, Konarski's relentless research has helped him be profitable in many sports. In the 2021-22 CBB season, he went 849-587-17 (58%), netting over 200 units for his followers. In the 2021-22 NBA season, he went 209-153-3 (+49.6 units). And in the 2022 MLB season, he finished 463-355-5 (plus 93.09 units). Konarski's college basketball expertise has been on full display lately. He is on an amazing 25-12 run in college basketball picks, returning over $1,100 to $100 players. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

Now, Konarski has set his sights on FAU vs. San Diego State and just locked in his picks and Final Four 2023 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Now, here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for San Diego State vs. FAU:

San Diego State vs. FAU spread: SDSU -2.5

San Diego State vs. FAU over/under: 132 points

San Diego State vs. FAU money line: SDSU -145, FAU +125

FAU: The Owls are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

SDSU: The Aztecs are 8-2 against the spread in the last 10 games

San Diego State vs. FAU picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Florida Atlantic can cover

FAU is known for its highly efficient offense, but the Owls are also stout on defense. Dusty May's team is allowing opponents to shoot only 39.1% from the field in the last three NCAA Tournament games, and Florida Atlantic is in the top 25 of the country in defensive efficiency. Opponents score only 95.1 points per 100 possessions against Florida Atlantic, and the Owls are in the top 20 of the country in field goal percentage allowed (40.2%) and 2-point percentage allowed (44.8%).

Florida Atlantic is also above-average in 3-point defense (32.0%) with an outstanding 74.8% defensive rebound rate. Opponents average only 15.3 free throw attempts per game against the Owls, and Florida Atlantic is No. 2 in the country in assist percentage allowed (35.2%) this season. Opponents average only 8.2 assists per game against Florida Atlantic, and San Diego State's offense has a vulnerability inside the arc with only 49.0% shooting on 2-point attempts. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why San Diego State can cover

San Diego State's defense is tremendous and puts considerable pressure on opponents. The Aztecs are in the top five of the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, and Brian Dutcher's team allows only 94.1 points per 100 possessions. San Diego State is No. 2 in the nation with 27.8% 3-point shooting allowed, and opponents make only 49.4% of 2-point attempts against the Aztecs. San Diego State also excels in the possession battle with a 74.1% defensive rebound rate and a 19.2% turnover creation rate.

The Aztecs block 12.0% of shot attempts and generate a steal on more than 10% of defensive trips. San Diego State also allows only 10.6 assists per game and 15.8 free throw attempts per game, and the Aztecs are excelling in recent days. In the last two games against tremendous offenses from Alabama and Creighton, San Diego State is allowing 60 points per game on 35.7% shooting and 11.4% from 3-point range. The Aztecs also forced 11.5 turnovers per game while giving up only 9.5 assists per contest in the South Regional. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State picks

Konarski has analyzed this matchup and while he's leaning Under on the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Konarski's Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State picks, all from the expert who is crushing college basketball, and find out.