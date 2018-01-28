Bob Huggins gifts signature pullover to John Calipari before game vs. Kentucky
This is not the first time Huggins has gifted a pullover to an opposing coach
John Calipari tossed aside his suit in favor of a pullover on Saturday, thanks to a gift from his counterpart Bob Huggins ahead of the West Virginia-Kentucky game in Morgantown.
Before the game, both coaches chatted at midcourt to give us an incredible visual of the pullover-on-pullover showdown.
This isn't the first time Huggins has felt generous enough to gift a visiting coach with one of his custom pullovers. In mid-January when Kansas came to Morgantown, Huggins gifted Bill Self with a Jayhawks pullover, which he wore to coach Kansas to a 71-66 win.
So if you're keeping track at home: Bob Huggins is 0-2 on his home floor when gifting opposing coaches with pullovers this season.
