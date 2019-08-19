Candid Coaches: Would your team visit Donald Trump in the White House if it won the national title?

CBS Sports college basketball writers Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander surveyed more than 100 coaches for our annual Candid Coaches series. They polled everyone from head coaches at elite programs to assistants at some of the smallest Division I schools. In exchange for complete anonymity, the coaches provided unfiltered honesty about a number of topics in the sport. Over the next couple of weeks, we'll be posting the results on nine questions they were asked.

Virginia coach Tony Bennett created headlines in April when he announced, just weeks after winning the national championship, that his Cavaliers would not be visiting the White House. The official explanation was that "it would be difficult, if not impossible, to get everyone back together." But when you consider that teams in similar situations, literally for decades, managed to figure it out, well, that explanation doesn't suffice. Plus, it should be noted that when Virginia raises its championship banner in September, every player from its championship team is expected to attend the ceremony -- which suggests it's not actually impossible to get everybody back together if everybody wants to get back together. The Cavaliers, simply put, just didn't want to go to the White House.

President Trump is obviously the reason.

It's impossible not to notice that three schools (North Carolina, Villanova and Virginia) have won national championships since Donald J. Trump became the 45th President of the United States -- and none of them have visited the White House despite the fact that it was an annual tradition before Trump was inaugurated. The school that stands out most is Villanova, if only because the Wildcats visited President Obama's White House after winning the 2016 NCAA Tournament, and coach Jay Wright later described it as "the experience of a lifetime for all of us." Then Villanova won the 2018 NCAA Tournament, while President Trump was in office, and the Wildcats did not return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"It's just a different time," Wright answered when asked about it.

With this in mind, we decided to ask more than 100 college coaches the following question:

If you were to win a national title while Donald Trump is President of the United States, would your team visit the White House?

Yes 37% No 63%

Quotes that stood out

From coaches who voted yes ...

"I'll be honest with you. Hate's a strong word. But there's nothing about Donald Trump that I agree with. Nothing. Absolutely, I mean not one thing. But the opportunity for my kids to set foot in the Oval Office would be something that I just could not deny them. I get it, I'm sure I'd be crucified for it, but for those kids to get to say they got a chance to tour the White House, where Barack Obama had a chance to put his imprint on this country ... If I'm looking at this as a visionary, and not just as someone who's looking at ... who's in [the White House], it would be very difficult for me not to bring my kids and allow them to experience that."

"While there may be political/belief differences with who is in office, the opportunity for young men to visit the White House is a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

"I would [go and} use it as an opportunity to teach and empower [my players] on how to make change [and] not simply complain about it. You never know how allowing them the opportunity to speak their mind, or meet someone along the way, might possibly open up an opportunity or discussion for change. We would definitely pass on his fast food meal though."

"I don't agree with teams turning down an invite to the White House. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the players and coaches. Even if you don't support the president, I believe it's a slap in the face to our country."

"I don't agree with this President's policies. He's an embarrassment to our country. But, still, yes, I'd take my team to the White House. I'd respect the office even if this President disrespects it daily."

From coaches who voted no ...

[Trump} is such a lightning rod, specifically racially, that I think you could put your program in a state of disarray [by visiting the White House]. And no matter what your belief system is, by just accepting that invitation, there could be a lot of connotations out there about you, about your program. I think people could use it against you in recruiting --- and people would use it against you. People would say, 'You want to play for a guy that's going to that White House?' I may be the strongest Democrat on the planet, but the connotation would be I support everything Trump supports [if we visited the White House].



"We are trying to help these young men become better men. And if we are teaching these guys how to be respectable, humble, selfless, honesty and accepting of others' backgrounds, how can we show and tell them all of that, but after a championship, we take the guys to meet Trump? We have [so many] international players, and I don't know how we would be able to justify to their parents that their boys are going to meet with Trump."



"In this political climate, I think it would be best to not make that trip with the team. The inclusion and diversity that college basketball helps promote is not promoted by this administration. It would be very unfortunate because that is a special trip for championship teams that has been sullied these last couple years. Politics aside, we do our best to surround our players and program with good and decent people, and unfortunately we don't have that right now leading this country. Maybe we would be able to win back to back and go after the second one in 2021 when there is, hopefully, a new, more inclusive administration in the White House. In recent years, I have actually thought about a new administration coming in and re-inviting these recent champions of all sports that have not been invited or turned down invites. I would love to see something like that happen so that those professional and college athletes get the proper recognition they deserve."



Hell no...humility is the backbone of our program."

It would be hypocritical for me to ask the young men in our program to represent themselves and our program in a first-class way while also being respectful of others, sacrificing for each other, being accountable to the group and treating people the way they would want to be treated, and then go shake hands with a guy who does the exact opposite."

The takeaway

For the most part, we got three kinds of answers to this question. There are coaches who would not visit Trump's White House under any circumstances, coaches who would be up for going but would ultimately let their players decide, and coaches who wouldn't be excited about going for a variety of reasons but still would because they simply don't think it's right to reject the opportunity, regardless of the man in office. But what was most interesting is that almost nobody suggested they'd be enthusiastic about going, even the coaches who voted for Trump, because, even if they support him, they know the majority of their players, who are often African-Americans, probably don't. As one coach put it, "I'd like to go because I think it would be a great experience. But I'd lose credibility with my kids if I made them go."

This is not about politics, multiple coaches said.

Left-leaning coaches made it clear they would've had no problem visiting President Bush while right-leaning coaches insisted they would've been thrilled to visit President Obama. Like so many other things right now, this issue is unique to Trump. The majority of coaches we spoke with either despise the man or understand he's despised by so many, so intensely, that visiting him would create a public perception they'd rather avoid. Some used strong language. Many cited concerns about racism and hate speech as their reasoning. What we learned is that there's no guarantee every national champion will skip a visit to the White House as long as President Trump is in office, but it certainly seems like a likely scenario.