Welcome to the 2024 CBS Sports men's college basketball coaching carousel headquarters. Bookmark/favorite this story, as it will get updated dozens of times over the next month. Any time there is actionable intel on coaching movement, we'll refresh our tracker below, in addition to frequently giving a fresh topper of copy to give you context on the latest from college basketball's hot stove.
Friday afternoon brought the most recent action at the high-major level. After seven seasons, Washington informed Mike Hopkins he will be fired. The 54-year-old coach will continue with the program through the end of the season, UW announced. Hopkins won 118 games but never turned the school into anything close to a consistent top-25 outfit. In 2019, he made his lone NCAA Tournament appearance.
It's not a shocking development; sources previously indicated to me Hopkins was on borrowed time. New Washington athletic director Troy Dannen has been working toward a move for weeks. The job will be a competitive opening due to Washington's fertile recruiting territory in Seattle, in addition to significant NIL support that will align with the school's move to the Big Ten later this year.
Hopkins was a longtime assistant at Syracuse who made the cross-country jump in 2017 after Jim Boeheim's previously scheduled retirement was put on a six-year delay.
As for other carousel news, my Court Report notebook from last week leads on a tour of all high-major jobs with the most speculation attached to them. We also saw action out of Indiana last week. Hoosiers athletic director Scott Dolson decided to stick with Mike Woodson, meaning he'll return for Year 4. Woodson is 62-39 at IU and made the NCAAs in his first two seasons. A day after the news broke, five-star 2024 prospect Liam McNeely de-committed from the Hoosiers.
Indiana isn't flipping. Here are the jobs that will. Sunday pushed the cycle north of 20 changes, and we'll be at 30 in the next couple of days.
Major-conference changes
| Out: Tony Stubblefield
DePaul sacked Stubblefield on Jan. 22. This is the worst-performing program in a high-major conference this century, but someone has to eventually win here ... right? This year marked the school's 20th consecutive season missing the NCAA Tournament.
| Out: Chris Holtmann
Jake Diebler has done a better-than-admirable job as the interim coach since Holtmann's firing on Valentine's Day. It's a top-25 job in college hoops. Our writers' roundtable recently focused on which candidates the Buckeyes should target .
| Out: Mike Hopkins
There's a lot of noise around Danny Sprinkle's candidacy at this job, but we'll see. Washington State coach Kyle Smith is also a rumored target. Some think Washington has sleeping-giant potential. Others believe this school is fated to be just another high-major caught in an 18-school Big Ten with limited upside.
|4
| Out: Bob Huggins
Josh Eilert won the interim job last summer, but after losing key pieces to the transfer portal, there will definitely be a change in Morgantown. WVU is 9-21 and likely two games away from the end of its season. An interesting job opening in a faraway footprint in the Big 12, but with a passionate fanbase. Fit is paramount.
Non-Big Six changes
|Out: Jared Grasso | In: Phil Martelli Jr.
Martelli won the full-time job near the beginning of the season. Bryant's big win came in November at FAU. The 19-12 Bulldogs finished third in the America East.
|Out: John Smith
Smith only managed 30 wins in five seasons. This is a bottom-tier Big West job.
|Out: Anthony Boone
The Bears went 9-23 in Boone's fourth and final season and did not qualify for the ASUN Tournament. This program has been D-I since 2006 and not yet qualified for an NCAA Tournament.
|Out: Barclay Radebaugh | In: Saah Nimley
The Buccaneers stuck by Nimley, who was promoted to full-time after a 10-19 season and following the retirement of Radebaugh, who spent the past 18 seasons leading the program. The Bucs haven't danced since 1997.
|Out: Cliff Ellis | In: Justin Gray
When Bob Huggins resigned, Ellis became the winningest active coach in the game ... then he opted to retire in December. This line from Coastal Carolina's press release puts his underrated 49-year career into perspective: "With 831 career NCAA victories, Ellis ranks ninth in Division I men's basketball history in wins, trailing only Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, Bob Huggins, Jim Calhoun, Roy Williams, Bob Knight, Dean Smith and Adolph Rupp." As for Gray, he comes over via Western Carolina, where he went 51-47 in three seasons at a top-two tough job in the SoCon.
|Out: Mike Davis
The Titans went 1-31, the worst win percentage in D-I. The lone win? IUPUI, which also fired its coach. Davis lasted six seasons but never won more than 14 games.
|Out: Jay Young
Young stepped down in October under mysterious circumstances that were never clarified by the university. Chris Casey became interim coach and did a good job under duress. The Stags are 18-11 and a contender to win the MAAC auto bid. Casey is believed to be in line to get the full-time gig.
|Out: Buck Joyner
After 15 years, a change comes at Hampton, which made three NCAAs under Joyner, the most recent in 2016. The Pirates won nine games this season, their second in the CAA after moving up from the Big South.
|Out: Ron Cottrell
A major changing of the guard in the Southland Conference. Houston Christian (formerly Houston Baptist) has been led by Cottrell since 1990, when the program was revived as an NAIA school. It went D-I in 2008. Cottrell spent 33 seasons with the program and won 524 games.
|Out: Matt Crenshaw
Crenshaw managed just 14 wins in three seasons, but this is a cellar job in the Horizon League that is years away from being remotely viable in that conference.
|Out: Tavaras Hardy
After six seasons and a 66-110 record, Hardy resigned on Friday. The Greyhounds hit a nadir this season under Hardy, finishing 7-25.
|Out: Greg Gary
The former Purdue assistant coached the Bears for five seasons but hovered around .500 each year in the SoCon, where it's yet to have a 20-win season since leaving the ASUN in 2014.
|Out: Dana Ford
This one was no surprise. Ford lasted six seasons but never broke out of the Missouri Valley to make the NCAAs. The school last made the Big Dance in 1999. THE name to watch for here is Ben McCollum, the coach at D-II Northwest Missouri State who's won four national championships there and has turned out multiple previous D-I coaching opportunities in the past three years.
|Out: Jeff Jones | In: Mike Jones
Jones retired in late February, though he had not been coaching since December due to multiple health issues. ODU wasted little time and hired the hotly rumored replacement. Mike Jones, an assistant at Maryland, has longstanding D.C. area ties after a 19-year tenure coaching DeMatha High School. He's also an ODU alum. An easy choice.
|Out: Leonard Perry
This was was expected for months. Perry replaced Damon Stoudamire and won 29 games in three seasons. This is regarded as the worst job in the WCC. The Tigers will hope to land a young, aggressive assistant from the high-major ranks.
|Out: Lorenzo Romar
Another West Coast Conference job is open. Romar coached in obscurity for six years and went 117-156. Few campuses have better living than this one, so even despite not making an NCAA Tournament in 22 years, this job will attract some talent. Eastern Washington coach David Riley is circulating heavily around this job; sometimes that can be a smokescreen for another candidate.
|Out: Bryan Mullins
Noise increased in the past month that Mullins could be coaching for his job in March. After falling to UIC in the first round of the Missouri Valley Tournament, that proved true. The SIU alum is out after five seasons and an 86-68 record, but no NCAA Tournament appearances.
|Out: Luke Yaklich
Yaklich, who had a stout rep as a defensive tactician when he was hired, is out after four seasons and a 47-70 record. The Flames made the jump from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley in Yaklich's third year but went 8-32 in league play after transitioning. The program was a victim the past two years in the transfer portal cycle. A source said Monday that a former power-conference head coach from the Midwest has been contacted for this job.
|Out: Justin Gray
Job openings create myriad domino effects every year, which is exactly what happened here. Gray left for Coastal Carolina, leading to a change at Western Carolina.
|Out: Dane Fischer
Fischer went 55-90 overall as William & Mary's coach. His tenure got off to a promising start; the Tribe went 21-11 in Fischer's first season (2019-20). The only double-digit-win since was in 2022-23 (13-20), and the team just finished 9-22 this past season ahead of Fischer's ouster.