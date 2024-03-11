Welcome to the 2024 CBS Sports men's college basketball coaching carousel headquarters. Bookmark/favorite this story, as it will get updated dozens of times over the next month. Any time there is actionable intel on coaching movement, we'll refresh our tracker below, in addition to frequently giving a fresh topper of copy to give you context on the latest from college basketball's hot stove.

Friday afternoon brought the most recent action at the high-major level. After seven seasons, Washington informed Mike Hopkins he will be fired. The 54-year-old coach will continue with the program through the end of the season, UW announced. Hopkins won 118 games but never turned the school into anything close to a consistent top-25 outfit. In 2019, he made his lone NCAA Tournament appearance.

It's not a shocking development; sources previously indicated to me Hopkins was on borrowed time. New Washington athletic director Troy Dannen has been working toward a move for weeks. The job will be a competitive opening due to Washington's fertile recruiting territory in Seattle, in addition to significant NIL support that will align with the school's move to the Big Ten later this year.

Hopkins was a longtime assistant at Syracuse who made the cross-country jump in 2017 after Jim Boeheim's previously scheduled retirement was put on a six-year delay.

As for other carousel news, my Court Report notebook from last week leads on a tour of all high-major jobs with the most speculation attached to them. We also saw action out of Indiana last week. Hoosiers athletic director Scott Dolson decided to stick with Mike Woodson, meaning he'll return for Year 4. Woodson is 62-39 at IU and made the NCAAs in his first two seasons. A day after the news broke, five-star 2024 prospect Liam McNeely de-committed from the Hoosiers.

Indiana isn't flipping. Here are the jobs that will. Sunday pushed the cycle north of 20 changes, and we'll be at 30 in the next couple of days.

Major-conference changes



DePaul Out: Tony Stubblefield

DePaul sacked Stubblefield on Jan. 22. This is the worst-performing program in a high-major conference this century, but someone has to eventually win here ... right? This year marked the school's 20th consecutive season missing the NCAA Tournament.

Ohio St. Out: Chris Holtmann

Jake Diebler has done a better-than-admirable job as the interim coach since Holtmann's firing on Valentine's Day. It's a top-25 job in college hoops. Our writers' roundtable recently focused on which candidates the Buckeyes should target

Washington Out: Mike Hopkins

There's a lot of noise around Danny Sprinkle's candidacy at this job, but we'll see. Washington State coach Kyle Smith is also a rumored target. Some think Washington has sleeping-giant potential. Others believe this school is fated to be just another high-major caught in an 18-school Big Ten with limited upside. 4 West Virginia Out: Bob Huggins

Josh Eilert won the interim job last summer, but after losing key pieces to the transfer portal, there will definitely be a change in Morgantown. WVU is 9-21 and likely two games away from the end of its season. An interesting job opening in a faraway footprint in the Big 12, but with a passionate fanbase. Fit is paramount.

Non-Big Six changes

