College basketball investigation: Kansas, NC State ensnared in new charges filed by prosecutors
New charges were filed Tuesday against ex-Adidas rep Jim Gatto
The FBI's months-long investigation into corruption within college basketball has hit a new turn. On Tuesday, federal prosecutors filed a superseding indictment in its ongoing probe, which expanded the scope of the investigation to include student-athletes connected to NC State and Kansas in addition to previous allegations believed to have included Miami and Louisville.
The nature of the investigation includes alleged payments made to families of six student-athletes in connection to players' decisions to attend the aforementioned schools -- all of which are sponsored by Adidas.
The U.S. Attorney's Office announced the charges Tuesday and announced that the investigation, at this time, remains ongoing.
