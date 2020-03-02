College basketball rankings: Kansas is the unanimous No. 1, Dayton up to No. 3 in AP Top 25 poll

Kansas is the unanimous No. 1 team in the latest AP Top 25 college basketball rankings updated Monday, one of only two unchanged teams in a reshuffled top-five. Gonzaga moved up one spot to No. 2 and Dayton jumped one spot to No. 3 while Baylor fell from No. 2 to No. 4. San Diego State held firm at No. 5.

The rest of the top 10 had a shakeup as well with Maryland serving as the only team that did not change, holding steady at No. 9. Kentucky comes in at No. 6 just ahead of Florida State, Seton Hall and Maryland, with Louisville rounding out the top 10.

It's the second consecutive week Kansas comes in at No. 1 after Baylor's long reign at the top. The Jayhawks took out Baylor last Saturday to take the top-ranking from the Bears, then beat Oklahoma State by 25 last Monday. Their week ended with a 62-58 road win over rival Kansas State on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Bears lost their second game in three tries on Saturday, falling 75-72 on the road to TCU.

Dayton may have the most to celebrate among those inside the top 10, with its No. 3 ranking the highest for the program since the 1955-56 season when it climbed as high as No. 2. The Flyers have an 18-game winning streak -- tied for the longest in the country with New Mexico State -- and are poised to be a No. 2 seed on Selection Sunday, according to Jerry Palm's updated Bracketology projections.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Kansas (64) 26-3 1600 1 2 Gonzaga 29-2 1514 3 3 Dayton 27-2 1453 4 4 Baylor 25-3 1514 2 5 San Diego State 28-1 1375 5 6 Kentucky 24-5 1253 8 7 Florida State 24-5 1164 6 8 Seton Hall 21-7 1145 13 9 Maryland 23-6 1041 9 10 Louisville 24-6 948 11 11 Creighton 22-7 843 10 12 Duke 23-6 809 7 13 Oregon 22-7 802 14 14 Villanova 22-7 779 12 15 BYU 24-7 756 17 16 Michigan State 20-9 726 24 17 Auburn 24-5 575 15 18 Iowa 20-9 492 18 19 Ohio State 20-9 489 23 20 Penn State 21-8 367 16 21 Houston 22-7 265 25 22 Virginia 21-7 219 NR 23 Illinois 20-9 208 NR 24 Wisconsin 19-10 179 NR 25 Michigan 18-11 94 19

Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F. Austin 47, East Tennessee State 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, Northern Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona State 4, Wichita State 2, Saint Mary's 2, LSU 2, New Mexico State 2, USC 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1