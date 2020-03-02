College basketball rankings: Kansas is the unanimous No. 1, Dayton up to No. 3 in AP Top 25 poll
The top-10 got a major reshuffle with only three teams holding their same spot from last week
Kansas is the unanimous No. 1 team in the latest AP Top 25 college basketball rankings updated Monday, one of only two unchanged teams in a reshuffled top-five. Gonzaga moved up one spot to No. 2 and Dayton jumped one spot to No. 3 while Baylor fell from No. 2 to No. 4. San Diego State held firm at No. 5.
The rest of the top 10 had a shakeup as well with Maryland serving as the only team that did not change, holding steady at No. 9. Kentucky comes in at No. 6 just ahead of Florida State, Seton Hall and Maryland, with Louisville rounding out the top 10.
It's the second consecutive week Kansas comes in at No. 1 after Baylor's long reign at the top. The Jayhawks took out Baylor last Saturday to take the top-ranking from the Bears, then beat Oklahoma State by 25 last Monday. Their week ended with a 62-58 road win over rival Kansas State on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Bears lost their second game in three tries on Saturday, falling 75-72 on the road to TCU.
Dayton may have the most to celebrate among those inside the top 10, with its No. 3 ranking the highest for the program since the 1955-56 season when it climbed as high as No. 2. The Flyers have an 18-game winning streak -- tied for the longest in the country with New Mexico State -- and are poised to be a No. 2 seed on Selection Sunday, according to Jerry Palm's updated Bracketology projections.
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Kansas (64)
|26-3
|1600
|1
|2
|Gonzaga
|29-2
|1514
|3
|3
|Dayton
|27-2
|1453
|4
|4
|Baylor
|25-3
|1514
|2
|5
|San Diego State
|28-1
|1375
|5
|6
|Kentucky
|24-5
|1253
|8
|7
|Florida State
|24-5
|1164
|6
|8
|Seton Hall
|21-7
|1145
|13
|9
|Maryland
|23-6
|1041
|9
|10
|Louisville
|24-6
|948
|11
|11
|Creighton
|22-7
|843
|10
|12
|Duke
|23-6
|809
|7
|13
|Oregon
|22-7
|802
|14
|14
|Villanova
|22-7
|779
|12
|15
|BYU
|24-7
|756
|17
|16
|Michigan State
|20-9
|726
|24
|17
|Auburn
|24-5
|575
|15
|18
|Iowa
|20-9
|492
|18
|19
|Ohio State
|20-9
|489
|23
|20
|Penn State
|21-8
|367
|16
|21
|Houston
|22-7
|265
|25
|22
|Virginia
|21-7
|219
|NR
|23
|Illinois
|20-9
|208
|NR
|24
|Wisconsin
|19-10
|179
|NR
|25
|Michigan
|18-11
|94
|19
Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F. Austin 47, East Tennessee State 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, Northern Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona State 4, Wichita State 2, Saint Mary's 2, LSU 2, New Mexico State 2, USC 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coaches Poll: Gonzaga reclaims No. 2
Gonzaga is back at No. 2 in both polls following a strong showing against Saint Mary's
-
Bracketology: Texas, UCLA in field of 68
The Longhorns looked to be NIT-bound, but have won four straight and have played their way...
-
Calhoun headed to DIII NCAA Tournament
The Huskies legend continues to win wherever he goes
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas retains No. 1 spot
Bill Self's Jayhawks are atop the Big 12 standings thanks to a 14-game winning streak
-
Baylor vs. TTU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Baylor vs. Texas Tech matchup 10,000...
-
Duke vs. NC State odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Duke vs. NC State matchup 10,000 times.
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish