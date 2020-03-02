College basketball rankings: Kansas is the unanimous No. 1, Dayton up to No. 3 in AP Top 25 poll

The top-10 got a major reshuffle with only three teams holding their same spot from last week

Kansas is the unanimous No. 1 team in the latest AP Top 25 college basketball rankings updated Monday, one of only two unchanged teams in a reshuffled top-five. Gonzaga moved up one spot to No. 2 and Dayton jumped one spot to No. 3 while Baylor fell from No. 2 to No. 4. San Diego State held firm at No. 5.

The rest of the top 10 had a shakeup as well with Maryland serving as the only team that did not change, holding steady at No. 9. Kentucky comes in at No. 6 just ahead of Florida State, Seton Hall and Maryland, with Louisville rounding out the top 10.

It's the second consecutive week Kansas comes in at No. 1 after Baylor's long reign at the top. The Jayhawks took out Baylor last Saturday to take the top-ranking from the Bears, then beat Oklahoma State by 25 last Monday. Their week ended with a 62-58 road win over rival Kansas State on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Bears lost their second game in three tries on Saturday, falling 75-72 on the road to TCU.

Dayton may have the most to celebrate among those inside the top 10, with its No. 3 ranking the highest for the program since the 1955-56 season when it climbed as high as No. 2. The Flyers have an 18-game winning streak -- tied for the longest in the country with New Mexico State -- and are poised to be a No. 2 seed on Selection Sunday, according to Jerry Palm's updated Bracketology projections.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RankTeamRecordPointsPrevious
1Kansas (64)26-316001
2Gonzaga29-215143
3Dayton27-214534
4Baylor25-315142
5San Diego State28-113755
6Kentucky24-512538
7Florida State24-511646
8Seton Hall21-7114513
9Maryland23-610419
10Louisville24-694811
11Creighton22-784310
12Duke23-68097
13Oregon22-780214
14Villanova22-777912
15BYU24-775617
16Michigan State20-972624
17Auburn24-557515
18Iowa20-949218
19Ohio State20-948923
20Penn State21-836716
21Houston22-726525
22Virginia21-7219NR
23Illinois20-9208NR
24Wisconsin19-10179NR
25Michigan18-119419

Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F. Austin 47, East Tennessee State 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, Northern Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona State 4, Wichita State 2, Saint Mary's 2, LSU 2, New Mexico State 2, USC 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1

