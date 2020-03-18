College basketball rankings: Kansas reigns supreme atop final AP Top 25 poll of the season

In the wake of the abrupt ending to the 2019-20 college basketball season, the final AP Top 25 looks quite similar to what the penultimate AP Top 25 looked like a week ago. Kansas remains the No. 1 team in the sport and Gonzaga stays at No. 2, while Dayton, Florida State and Baylor all held true at the Nos. 3-5 spots.

The Jayhawks finished the season 28-3, the likely top overall seed of the now-canceled NCAA Tournament, and received 63 of a possible 65 first-place votes in the final poll of the season. Gonzaga and Dayton each received one first-place vote. It marks the fourth time since the poll's inception more than 70 years ago that KU finished the season on top.

You can't let the polls decide who was the national champion from a season given the randomness of March Madness, which this year will not be played over concerns of coronavirus spreading, but KU coach Bill Self said this week he wouldn't be entirely opposed to making an exception under these unique set of circumstances.

"This would be the one year I would be in favor of it without question," Self said this week. "Nobody in America had better season than we did."

The only change inside the top 10 from a week ago is Villanova peeping up to No. 10 and Duke dropping one spot to No. 11.

AP Top 25



Others receiving votes: Stephen F. Austin 78, East Tennessee State 66, Providence 63, Michigan 62, Utah State 36, Saint Mary's 33, Penn State 21, Arizona 7, Rutgers 6, Richmond 6, USC 4, New Mexico State 4, Texas Tech 3, UCLA 2, Vermont 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Liberty 1, Utah 1