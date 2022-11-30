No. 25 Ohio State (5-1) heads into Cameron Indoor Stadium as they match up against No. 17 Duke (6-2) in a ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Wednesday night. The Blue Devils had their four-game win streak halted in their previous contest. Duke lost to No. 5 Purdue 75-56 in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy Championship Game. Meanwhile, Ohio State has won two straight games, including an 80-73 win over Texas Tech in the 2022 Maui Invitational. Ohio State is 3-3 against the spread, while Duke is 4-4 ATS this season.

Tip-off from the Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Duke odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 135.

Ohio State vs. Duke spread: Blue Devils -5.5

Ohio State vs. Duke Over/Under: 135 points

Ohio State vs. Duke Moneyline: Blue Devils -230, Buckeyes +190

OSU: Over is 5-2 in Buckeyes' last 7 Wednesday games

DUKE: Blue Devils are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 Wednesday games

Why Duke can cover

Freshman forward Kyle Filipowski is a versatile and multi-talented force in the frontcourt. Even though Filipowski is 7 feet, he is able to handle the rock and create his own shot. The New York native can space the floor and be a shooting threat from the perimeter. Filipowski leads the team in both points (15.4) and rebounds (9.4). On Nov. 24, he scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

Junior Jeremy Roach is the lead guard on the floor. Roach plays with his head up and knows how to penetrate the lane. He excels in transition and finding the open man. The Virginia native owns a great feel for operating the offense and scores well in the midrange. Roach averages 12.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. On Nov. 25, he logged 21 points, four rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Why Ohio State can cover

Freshman Brice Sensabaugh is a burly forward that has plenty of skills. Sensabaugh can put the ball on the deck and get a bucket from every level on the floor. The Florida native has outstanding size, athleticism, and prowess on both ends. Sensabaugh is averaging a team-high 15.8 points with four rebounds per game. On Nov. 21, he finished with 17 points, five rebounds, and went 2 of 4 from deep.

Senior forward Justice Sueing is an athletic and skilled wingman that can shoot the basketball well. Sueing likes to attack the lane and can finish through contact. The Hawaii native is aggressive offensively, constantly driving into the paint. He's second on the team in scoring (14.5) with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. In his last outing, he amassed a season-high 33 points, eight boards, and five dimes.

How to make Ohio State vs. Duke picks

