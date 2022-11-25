The 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis concludes on Friday night with a matchup between the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks and the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers in the title game. Kansas has won all six of its games this season, including an overtime win against Wisconsin in the semifinals of this tournament. Tennessee had to play in overtime on Thursday as well, beating USC in a 73-66 final.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Vols as 1.5-point favorites for this 7:30 p.m. ET tip. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 132 in the latest Kansas vs. Tennessee odds. Before making any Tennessee vs. Kansas picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of more than $1,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Tennessee and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Tennessee vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -1.5

Kansas vs. Tennessee over/under: 132 points

Kansas vs. Tennessee money line: Tennessee -120, Kansas +100

Kansas vs. Tennessee picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Kansas can cover



The Jayhawks have now won 17 consecutive games dating back to last season's national title, so they are being disrespected by the betting market in this game. They picked up an overtime win against Wisconsin in the semifinals of this event, using a late reverse layup from Bobby Pettiford Jr. to take the lead. Star wing Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks with 29 points and 14 rebounds, while Kevin McCullar Jr. added 18 points and nine rebounds.

They have already picked up a win over Duke in a neutral-site game this season, giving bettors another reason to back them on Friday. Tennessee has struggled with consistency so far this season, which resulted in a loss to Colorado two weeks ago. The Vols have only covered the spread twice in their last six games and are coming off an overtime win of their own.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee has looked like a different team since its loss to Colorado, bouncing back with a trio of wins over Florida Gulf Coast, Butler and USC. The Vols cruised to a 71-45 win over the Bulldogs on Wednesday, easily covering the 7-point spread. They needed overtime to get past USC on Thursday, as star freshman Julian Phillips poured in a career-high 25 points.

Phillips is now Tennessee's second-leading scorer with 12.0 points per game, joining six players who are averaging at least 9.2 points per game. The Vols forced 20 turnovers and converted them into 25 points in the win over USC, and they took down Kansas in an 80-61 final last year. Kansas has only covered the spread once in its last seven games, making the Jayhawks a team to avoid right now.

How to make Tennessee vs. Kansas picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 139 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can see the picks here.

So who wins Kansas vs. Tennessee? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.