The No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats look to win their second game in a row after a tough start to their season when they take on the visiting Bellarmine Knights on Tuesday night. The Wildcats (4-2), who were beaten by Michigan State and No. 2 Gonzaga earlier this month, are coming off a 96-56 victory over North Florida on Wednesday. The Knights (2-5), who have lost four in a row, dropped an 81-60 decision at UCLA on Sunday. Bellarmine may be without three players, who missed the UCLA game with injuries -- ASUN Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Juston Betz, Nick Thelen and Zac Jennings.

Tip-off from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, is set for 7 p.m. ET. This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools. The Wildcats are 25.5-point favorites in the latest Bellarmine vs. Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 139.5. Before making any Kentucky vs. Bellarmine picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Kentucky vs. Bellarmine spread: Kentucky -25.5

Kentucky vs. Bellrmine over/under: 139.5 points

BELL: The Knights are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games against a team with a winning % above .600

UK: The Wildcats are 4-0 ATS in their last four home games

Why Kentucky can cover



Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, the reigning National Player of the Year, leads the Wildcats with 16 rebounds and 13.8 rebounds per game. He has three double-doubles, including a 22-point and 18-rebound effort against Michigan State on Nov. 15. He also had four blocks and two assists in that game. He needs just 65 more rebounds to become a career 1,000-point and 1,000-rebound player.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves has scored in double figures in five of six games, and is fourth in the SEC, shooting 46.5% from 3-point range. He scored a team-high-tying 20 points and added a season-best rebounds in the win over North Florida, and led the team in scoring in each of the first two games. He had 22 points against Howard, including going 6 of 12 from 3-point range. He scored 18 points with four threes against Duquesne, and his six 3-pointers in the opener were the most ever for a Kentucky player in his debut.

Why Bellarmine can cover

Freshman guard Peter Suder leads the Knights, averaging 11 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is connecting on 41.9% of his field goals and 90.9% of his free throws. Suder has reached double figures in three games, including a 24-point performance at Morehead State on Nov. 12. He added 22 points and six rebounds in an 86-46 win over Campbellsville-Harrodsburg on Nov. 14.

Redshirt senior guard Garrett Tipton is also off to a solid start to the year. He scored 21 points in a 67-66 win at Louisville on Nov. 9, and scored 12 points in an 80-59 loss at Loyola Marymount. He appeared in all 33 games last season and logged 15.4 minutes per game. He also averaged 4.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and one assist per game, while shooting 45.7% from the floor. He also connected on 21 3-pointers.

