The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket is just moments away from beginning, leaving many fans scrambling to fill out their 2023 March Madness bracket picks. One of the trickiest opening-round matchups to decipher is No. 7 seed Northwestern vs. No. 10 seed Boise State. The Broncos have never won a game in the NCAA bracket, while the Wildcats are back in the NCAA Tournament field six years after making their maiden appearance. Northwestern is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest 2023 NCAA Tournament odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

games like Northwestern vs. Boise State could be unpredictable.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulated the entire 2023 NCAA Tournament 10,000 times. It has absolutely crushed its March Madness picks, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports brackets two of the last four tournaments. The model also nailed three teams in the West and South Region Sweet 16 last year, including No. 5 seed Houston.

It knows how to spot an upset as well. The same model has produced brackets that have nailed 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds. It also nailed some massive upsets two years ago, including predicting the championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor and hitting Houston's Midwest Region win even though the Cougars weren't the No. 1 seed.

with the 2023 NCAA bracket revealed, the model is simulating the matchups and its results are in.

Three 2023 March Madness bracket games to watch

One of the most intriguing 2023 March Madness results the model is projecting: No. 1 seed Purdue wins the East Region to earn its first Final Four appearance since 1980. The Boilermakers are a matchup nightmare for any opponent, and that will be the case when they face the shortest team in college basketball in the opening round. Fairleigh Dickinson is being tasked with slowing down Purdue's Zach Edey, a 7-foot-4 superstar who is the consensus favorite to win the Wooden Award. He averages 22.3 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, and the Boilermakers have several talented guards playing alongside him.

Another surprise: No. 7 Michigan State is upset by No. 10 USC in the first round. The Spartans are receiving credit for their track record of success in March, but they have not been a consistent team this season. They have lost three of their last six games coming into the NCAA Tournament 2023, including a setback against Big Ten bottom-feeder Ohio State in the conference tournament. USC has made several deep runs in the NCAA Tournament and was nearly perfect in non-conference play this year. You can see the model's 2023 NCAA bracket picks here.

How to make 2023 NCAA bracket predictions

Who wins every tournament-defining matchup? And which teams will make surprising runs through the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

what's the optimal NCAA Tournament 2023 bracket? And which NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams will shock college basketball?