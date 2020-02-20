Michigan State vs. Nebraska odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 20 predictions from proven model

A Big Ten battle is on tap Thursday between the Michigan State Spartans and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 8:30 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska is 7-18 overall and 5-8 at home, while MSU is 17-9 overall and 4-4 on the road. This is the first meeting between the teams this season, though Michigan State covered the 13.5-point spread in a 91-76 victory last March.

Neither team has a winning record against the spread in 2019-20, as Nebraska is 12-13 ATS and Michigan State is 11-15 ATS. The Spartans are favored by 12.5 points in the latest Nebraska vs. Michigan State odds, while the over-under is set at 152.5. Before entering any Michigan State vs. Nebraska picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nebraska vs. Michigan State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Michigan State vs. Nebraska:

Nebraska vs. Michigan State spread: Michigan State -12.5

Nebraska vs. Michigan State over-under: 152.5 points

Nebraska vs. Michigan State money line: Nebraska +548, Michigan State -902

What you need to know about Nebraska

Nebraska dropped its 10th straight decision Saturday, losing 81-64 to the Wisconsin Badgers. Haanif Cheatham led the Cornhuskers with 17 points, and reserve Dachon Burke Jr. was the only other Nebraska player in double figures with 10 points.

Cheatham and Cam Mack lead Nebraska with 12.4 points per game, and Burke scores 11.4 points per outing. Nebraska enters Thursday's game swiping 6.5 steals per game, good for 33rd-best in college basketball.

What you need to know about Michigan State

Michigan State fell short against No. 9 Maryland on Saturday, losing to the Terrapins 67-60. Xavier Tillman posted a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Spartans, and Cassius Winston added 14 points.

Winston leads the Spartans in scoring at 18.2 points per game, with Tillman adding 13.7 points per outing. Michigan State ranks 19th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, coughing it up 6.1 times on average.

How to make Michigan State vs. Nebraska picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Nebraska vs. Michigan State 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leading under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan State vs. Nebraska? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Nebraska vs. Michigan State spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.