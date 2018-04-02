NCAA Championship 2018: Michigan vs. Villanova expert picks, predictions, odds, line

There's still time to win! Pick the Final Four winners in CBS Sports' Round-By-Round game and you could be in attendance next year.

After grueling preseason workouts, a marathon of a regular season and one of the best editions of March Madness, the NCAA Championship will be decided Monday. It's No. 3 seed Michigan vs. No. 1 seed Villanova for the national title. The Wildcats had a record-breaking night shooting 3-pointers against Kansas in the Final Four, but can they replicate that performance? Against the Wolverines, it won't be easy -- Michigan prides itself on defending against 3-pointers.

Villanova boats Jalen Brunson, who has already won multiple national player of the year awards and one of the best coaches in the game in Jay Wright. Michigan is led by Moritz Wagner, who led a furious comeback in the Final Four as the Wolverines rallied to defeat Loyola-Chicago for its 14th consecutive victory.

Our experts take a crack at trying to predict who will be cutting down the nets amid the confetti falling from the roof of the Alamodome.

